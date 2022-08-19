ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellton, FL

Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGFxG_0hNyaHFs00

(WFLA) — An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan won a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game after purchasing a ticket at Fortune Liquors in Campbellton, Florida.

Alabama man turns himself in, charged for murder of TikTok star’s son

Fotopoulos said he has been playing the Lottery since 1988.

“I’ve been playing the Florida Lottery since it began,” he said. “I just had a feeling about the 500X THE CASH game. I still can’t believe it!”

The man received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Fortune Liquors will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game also features a top prize of $25 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Campbellton, FL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Dothan, AL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Lifestyle
WKRG News 5

Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
AL.com

Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible Sunday afternoon in Alabama

Those in north Alabama could see a severe storm or two this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible with any stronger storm that develops, as well as torrential downpours and lots of lightning. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has the northern...
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy