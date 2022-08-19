Emergency workers prepare for worst, hope for best when it comes to Orange Line shutdown’s projected traffic￼

Read full article on original website
Charlie Baker ‘pretty confident’ about Orange Line repair timeline
BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s feeling good about the Orange Line’s potential to reopen as scheduled. “I’m pretty confident that they’re gonna get it done in 30 days,” he said. Baker rode the Commuter Rail’s Haverhill Line from the North Shore, where...
Commuters gear up for the second morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are gearing up for the second morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown as T leaders predict a busier commute Tuesday. Many riders are bracing for a tougher commute and are looking to Tuesday as the true test of its impacts after a day of smooth sailing on Monday.
Silver Line provides alternative for Tufts Medical, Chinatown amid Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters to Tufts Medical Center in Chinatown had a relatively smooth ride into work on the first work day of the Orange Line shutdown, thanks in part to a temporary new Silver Line stop. MBTA officials stood by outside the Silver Line stop near the hospital, offering...
Ride with 7NEWS on an Orange Line replacement shuttle bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - With the first work day of the Orange Line shutdown underway, commuters were generally in agreement about the shuttle bus replacements for the line: so far, so good. “It’s been good so far,” one shuttle bus rider, Michael Lee, said. “It’s been smoother than usual, ‘cuz I...
Race Against the Clock: Crews are making steady progress with Orange Line repairs
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Repairs to the Orange Line during the 30-day shutdown are well underway. “It’s very early in the project,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “Right now in terms of construction work we are on schedule.”. Crews started round-the-clock over the weekend to make...
1st full weekday of Orange Line shutdown is in the books
BOSTON (WHDH) - Many weekday commuters had their first run-in with the Orange Line shutdown on Monday, using the shuttle buses that have replaced rail service for the next month. Monday marked day four of the shutdown, but also the first full weekday of the 30-day rail pause that is...
Clean-up operation underway on Mass Pike’s Exit 131 after rental truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are in clean-up-mode after putting out a burning rental truck on a Mass Pike exit Monday, closing the ramp for Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the exit’s closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews knocked down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.
BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
Service resumes on Green Line after wires fell on tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line B Branch has resumed after wires fell on the tracks early Tuesday morning. The MBTA announced Tuesday morning that shuttle buses had replaced service on one part of the Green Line B Branch due to a power problem. The announcement came shortly after wires fell near the Washington Street stop on that branch earlier in the morning. Crews worked to repair the damage and safely removed the debris from the tracks and roadway.
Bluebikes smashes record for most weekend trips as Orange Line shutdown began
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bluebikes, the Boston metro area’s bike share service, smashed previous usage records as the Orange Line shut down. Boston city officials reported just over 36,000 trips this weekend, with both days beating the previously set record of 18,303 in September 2021. The city has also offered...
Shuttle buses to replicate the Orange Line route during shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - 160 shuttle buses will begin to replicate the Orange Line’s route during the 30-day shutdown, according to the MBTA, as commuters begin their first workday morning commute Monday. “I do wish that it wouldn’t have shut down,” said Alan Tanner, an Orange Line rider. “I wish...
Government Center major hub of traffic changes during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - With the first day of the Orange Line shutdown underway, Government Center has been a primary focus of the MBTA, with shuttle buses, bike lanes and street closures converging to be a source of confusion for commuters. State Street is closed between Congress and Washington Streets. Boston’s...
First weekday morning commute of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The morning commute many have been dreading is here as Monday marks the first work day since the Orange Line shutdown. “We are seeing what we expected so far so we feel pretty confident we know what we are going to see,” said Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler.
Traffic builds as Orange Line shuts down
BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of the first workday of the Orange Line shutdown, traffic is already picking up at “gridlock hot spots” MassDOT has warned will become gridlocked during the week. The areas include Sullivan Square in Charlestown, Wellington Circle in Medford and Leverett and Charles Circles in...
Commuter Rail provides alternative to Orange Line during shutdown
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shut down for a month, the only trains commuters will see at Malden Center station are purple Commuter Rail trains. MBTA officials have urged riders to use the Commuter Rail as an Orange Line alternative, and rides are free for anyone with a Charlie Card or Charlie ticket. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, an Orange Line rider, took the Commuter Rail Saturday to promote the plan.
Boston Mayor Wu ‘pleasantly surprised’ with first commute of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — After weeks of preparation and talks of an array of concerns, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she her first Monday morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown went “pretty smoothly.”. Wu boarded a southern Orange Line shuttle, rode it to the Green Line, and then headed...
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday
BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
Open flame fires banned at state parks as wild fires continue to burn and smolder in Massachusetts
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials have issued a ban on open flame fires and charcoal grills at state parks as crews continue to tackle forest fires burning in Massachusetts, including at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus. The reservation will remain closed through Wednesday as crews make headway on the flames...
