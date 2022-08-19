Read full article on original website
Rogersville firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville firefighter was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for heat exhaustion after battling a structure fire. According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, several firefighters were overcome by the heat of a fire on County Rd. 70 Monday. A barn in the area...
Rogersville firefighter suffers heat exhaustion on scene of barn fire Monday
A Rogersville firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while on scene of a barn fire Monday afternoon. According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, multiple units responded to the scene on County Road 70. Combine the severe heat with difficulty accessing the property, the department says multiple firefighters were "overcome...
Tree blocks Decatur gravesites for weeks, family members demand action from cemetery
A final resting place has been tarnished for more than a month, according to people who visit Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur. A massive tree has been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July. "I think it's long past time for them, they should've taken care of it," said...
Hay bales reportedly spark fire at Owens Cross Roads nursery
Officials say the call came in around 3:30 a.m. after hay bales reportedly caught on fire. At this time, officials say there are no injuries.
Crews respond to fire at garden nursery in Owens Cross Roads
UPDATE: The Big Cove Volunteer Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire at Huntsville Wholesale Nursery in Owens Cross Roads. It started about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews say several hay bales were on fire. Firefighters report no injuries and said there was nobody at the garden...
Story & Lee Furniture in Leoma damaged in fire
Firefighters are working a fire at Story and Lee Furniture in Leoma.
Lawrence County mother heartbroken as another year passes and still no sign of her son
Six years have passed, and there are still no answers for a Lawrence County family whose loved one vanished.
Possible gas leak causes brief evacuation of Athens High School
Students and staff were evacuated from Athens High School Tuesday morning after a potential gas leak.
Shooting investigation underway in Decatur
Blighted lot near West Park entrance to be cleaned up after county purchases it
NEEL — An eyesore near the entrance into the Morgan County-owned West Park in the Danville-Neel community will be cleaned by the end of September after the County Commission purchased the property this week. District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest said the commission approved during its meeting last week paying...
Water main break leads to outage in Madison
The outage is expected to last until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
County Commission opts to keep CARTS director on payroll
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a barrage of former Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) employees showed up at a Cullman County Commission meeting last month to voice displeasure with CARTS Director Joyce Echols, the commission opted to use an outside attorney, instead of Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston, to address “possible or pending litigation” against the commission and/or Echols. The commission chose to keep Echols on the payroll, and voted to approve the outside counsel’s list of recommendations at its most recent meeting on Aug. 16. Attorney Hope Curtis Hicks recommended that Echols receive additional management training including management coursework, books,...
Scottsboro City Council District 5 and City School Board of Ed. District 2
Donna Fredrick won the City Council District 5 seat. Cheyenne Bennett won the seat for School board of Ed. District 2. Scottsboro City Council District 5 and City School …. Huntsville City School Board Results District 2, …. Almost all the Precincts are in!. Alabama Ranks Worst State To Have...
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash. “While...
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
Sunset pictures from across the Tennessee Valley
The Tennessee Valley was treated to a beautiful sunset Monday night! The sunset featured anticrepuscular rays which are rays that appear to originate from a single point near the ground. There were also cloud shadows from the cumulonimbus that were over Lauderdale County!. For more on what causes the beautiful...
Police officer killed in wreck in south Alabama
UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police […]
THP Trooper, Marion County Deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two law enforcement officers are dead following a helicopter crash in Marion County. According to officials, the helicopter went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday near the Tennessee/Georgia line. Multiple agencies searched the area throughout the afternoon near Aetna Mountain and Highway 41. Ultimately, the...
Huntsville City School Board Results District 2, 3 and 4
Holly McCarty won District 2. Ryan Renaud won District 4. A run-off will happen between Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure.
