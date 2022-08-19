ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, AL

WAFF

Rogersville firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville firefighter was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for heat exhaustion after battling a structure fire. According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, several firefighters were overcome by the heat of a fire on County Rd. 70 Monday. A barn in the area...
ROGERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Rogersville firefighter suffers heat exhaustion on scene of barn fire Monday

A Rogersville firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while on scene of a barn fire Monday afternoon. According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, multiple units responded to the scene on County Road 70. Combine the severe heat with difficulty accessing the property, the department says multiple firefighters were "overcome...
ROGERSVILLE, AL
Crews respond to fire at garden nursery in Owens Cross Roads

UPDATE: The Big Cove Volunteer Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire at Huntsville Wholesale Nursery in Owens Cross Roads. It started about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews say several hay bales were on fire. Firefighters report no injuries and said there was nobody at the garden...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

Shooting investigation underway in Decatur

Shooting investigation underway in Decatur
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville

Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

County Commission opts to keep CARTS director on payroll

CULLMAN, Ala. – After a barrage of former Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) employees showed up at a Cullman County Commission meeting last month to voice displeasure with CARTS Director Joyce Echols, the commission opted to use an outside attorney, instead of Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston, to address “possible or pending litigation” against the commission and/or Echols. The commission chose to keep Echols on the payroll, and voted to approve the outside counsel’s list of recommendations at its most recent meeting on Aug. 16.  Attorney Hope Curtis Hicks recommended that Echols receive additional management training including management coursework, books,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Sunset pictures from across the Tennessee Valley

The Tennessee Valley was treated to a beautiful sunset Monday night! The sunset featured anticrepuscular rays which are rays that appear to originate from a single point near the ground. There were also cloud shadows from the cumulonimbus that were over Lauderdale County!. For more on what causes the beautiful...
CBS 42

Police officer killed in wreck in south Alabama

UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
WHNT-TV

THP Trooper, Marion County Deputy killed in helicopter crash

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two law enforcement officers are dead following a helicopter crash in Marion County. According to officials, the helicopter went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday near the Tennessee/Georgia line. Multiple agencies searched the area throughout the afternoon near Aetna Mountain and Highway 41. Ultimately, the...
MARION COUNTY, TN

