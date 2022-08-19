ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Democrat distances herself from Biden in new ad

By Caroline Vakil
 4 days ago

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) is the latest Democrat to distance herself from the president, saying in a new ad that she “doesn’t work for Joe Biden. She works for you.”

“Joe Biden’s letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China. But Marcy Kaptur’s fighting back, working with Republican Rob Portman. protecting our jobs. Communist China’s not happy,” a narrator says in the 30-second ad.

“Neither is extremist J.R. Majewski. He opposes Marcy’s all-of-the-above energy plan. Majewski let Ohio energy jobs die, but Marcy fights for every Ohio job. Marcy Kaptur: She doesn’t work for Joe Biden. She works for you.”

Majewski called Kaptur’s campaign ads “dishonest” in a statement on Twitter.

“The people of #OH09 know @Marcy_Kaptur works for @JoeBiden despite her dishonest ads. Marcy’s had 40 years to stand against her party by virtue of her vote. However, time after time, she’s voted with Joe and @SpeakerPelosi ,” he tweeted . “Don’t blame them now Marcy. You had your opportunity.”

Majewski, in his statement, quote-tweeted a tweet by a Times reporter who noted that a clip of Kaptur saying in 2020 that “it would be my honor, to not just vote for Joe Biden, but to work for him and Sen. Kamala Harris “ was being shared by the House Republicans’ campaign arm.

But Kaptur’s remarks demonstrate the extent to which Democrats are going to distance themselves from the president ahead of the midterms, especially in battleground states that will prove decisive over whether Democrats retain control in either chamber. Her seat is rated as a “toss up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

In recent weeks, several Democrats have either side-stepped questions about whether they want to see Biden run again or have said they would not support him. The president has been mired in lagging approval ratings, though he has seen several developments considered positive for him and his party recently, including the passage of Democrats’ sweeping reconciliation package.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

WGN Radio

Democrats grapple with possibility of Cheney 2024 bid

Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) strong signal that she may run for president has Democrats talking about what a pro-democracy, anti-Trump conservative candidate could do to President Biden’s political future. Cheney, who lost the same House bid she easily won last time, delivered an impassioned concession speech about the dangers of reelecting the former Republican president […]
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney says Biden called her after election loss to Trump-backed GOP rival: Defeated lawmaker had a 'good talk' with the President - but won't say which Republicans also reached out

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that President Joe Biden called her after she lost her seat in a heated primary race against a GOP challenger backed by Donald Trump. Cheney told ABC News' This Week that she had a 'very good talk' with the Democrat commander-in-chief, confirming earlier...
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arms-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him on leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
POTUS
WGN Radio

This is the first symptom you will get if you have COVID-19

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Dr. Most shares the first symptom of COVID-19 and how stretching can help slow cognitive decline. Plus, Bob and Dr. Most talk about the booster shot, balance exercises, and tracking variants worldwide.
FITNESS
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: New air alarm sounds in Ukraine

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Ukraine’s upcoming independence day, attacks on Crimea, and Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk retaining his heavyweight boxing championship over the weekend. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph […]
POLITICS
