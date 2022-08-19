Read full article on original website
Related
WHNT-TV
Almost all the Precincts are in!
David Little and Bill Yell will enter a run-off for District 2, Bil Kling won District 4!. CFD Research Corporation Expands Its Footprint In …. Women In Technology Huntsville Empowers Women In …. Huntsville City Council District 2. Almost all the Precincts are in!. Scottsboro City Council District 5 and...
WHNT-TV
Scottsboro City Council District 5 and City School Board of Ed. District 2
Donna Fredrick won the City Council District 5 seat. Cheyenne Bennett won the seat for School board of Ed. District 2. Scottsboro City Council District 5 and City School …. Huntsville City School Board Results District 2, …. Almost all the Precincts are in!. Alabama Ranks Worst State To Have...
WHNT-TV
Mackey: School Resource Officer Shortage is a Funding Issue
School districts in the Huntsville area are all facing a similar challenge, they have more schools than school resource officers. News 19 spoke with State Department of Education Superintendent Eric Mackey about his take on the matter.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville City Council District 2
David Little and Bill Yell will enter a run-off for District 2. Bill Kling won District 4!. Scottsboro City Council District 5 and City School …. Huntsville City School Board Results District 2, …. Almost all the Precincts are in!. Alabama Ranks Worst State To Have a Baby. Scottsboro Board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHNT-TV
Huntsville City School Board District 2
In the Huntsville Municipal Elections, three board of education seats are up for grabs. We are closely following the candidates for District 2, Sean Lulofs, Holly McCarty and Jeniece Willis Wilmer.
Huntsville & Scottsboro Municipal Election Results
Election Day is here for Huntsville and Scottsboro! Open to see the latest municipal election results from those two cities.
Roy S. Johnson: KKK image use by GOP county chair may have been an error; it was not a mistake
This is an opinion column. There are errors. And there are mistakes. What happened in Lawrence County may have been an error. It wasn’t a mistake. Shanon Terry chairs the county Republican party, recently replacing long-time chair Daniel Stover. Terry announced the transition on the party’s Facebook page on Sunday, August 15. He thanked Stover for his “diligent work” serving the party. And made an error.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville City Council Candidates Campaign Spending
Tuesday is election day in Huntsville, with three school board races and two city council races on the ballot. Here's a look at how much the candidates are spending.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Nothing else will satisfy us’: Black Alabama leaders demand resignation over ‘racist’ GOP logo
The NAACP and other Black leaders in Alabama on Friday called on a county GOP chairman who also serves on the Lawrence County School Board to resign from his board post over a social media posting that displayed Ku Klux Klan imagery embedded into a Republican Party logo. But Lawrence...
WAFF
Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling
PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
franklinfreepress.net
Madden hired as new principal at Russellville High School
One of Russellville's very own is coming home, as the Russellville City Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Jeremy Madden as Russellville High School's new principal. The board approved the recommendation of Superintendent Heath Grimes at a meeting held Monday afternoon. Madden posted a letter on social...
WAAY-TV
Tree blocks Decatur gravesites for weeks, family members demand action from cemetery
A final resting place has been tarnished for more than a month, according to people who visit Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur. A massive tree has been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July. "I think it's long past time for them, they should've taken care of it," said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawrence County mother heartbroken as another year passes and still no sign of her son
Six years have passed, and there are still no answers for a Lawrence County family whose loved one vanished.
WAAY-TV
Family of inmate attacked at Limestone Correctional: Officials ignored us until WAAY 31 got involved
The family of an inmate who was attacked Aug. 7 inside Limestone Correctional Facility was forced to get creative to learn about his condition after they said Alabama Department of Corrections refused to tell them any information about the severity of injuries. The inmate, whose name we are not using...
Amy Bishop’s son Seth Anderson died in ‘unintentional’ shooting; Huntsville teen indicted
A grand jury in Huntsville reduced the criminal charge against the teenager accused of shooting and killing Seth Bishop Anderson, the 20-year-old son of one of Huntsville’s most notorious killers, Amy Bishop. The grand jury indicted Vincent Harmon on a manslaughter charge, alleging that he “recklessly” caused Anderson’s death...
Some residents upset public comments halted at meeting on new zoning ordinance
Residents were upset last week when they were not allowed to ask questions or comment during a joint meeting of Decatur's City Council and Planning Commission on the proposed new zoning ordinance. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Possible gas leak causes brief evacuation of Athens High School
Students and staff were evacuated from Athens High School Tuesday morning after a potential gas leak.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Jail Lieutenant talks about attempted escapes, contraband
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - At the end of July, two men facing capital murder charges tried to break out of the Morgan County Jail. Two weeks later, two other men, in on less serious charges, were caught trying to escape using a rope made of bedsheets. Morgan County Jail Lieutenant...
WHNT-TV
Groundbreaking on Councill Square Apartments
The City of Huntsville is celebrating a new addition to the historic "Councill Square" downtown. A groundbreaking ceremony today marked the beginning of phase one of a 336-unit apartment building project.
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
Comments / 0