ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Almost all the Precincts are in!

David Little and Bill Yell will enter a run-off for District 2, Bil Kling won District 4!. CFD Research Corporation Expands Its Footprint In …. Women In Technology Huntsville Empowers Women In …. Huntsville City Council District 2. Almost all the Precincts are in!. Scottsboro City Council District 5 and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville City Council District 2

David Little and Bill Yell will enter a run-off for District 2. Bill Kling won District 4!. Scottsboro City Council District 5 and City School …. Huntsville City School Board Results District 2, …. Almost all the Precincts are in!. Alabama Ranks Worst State To Have a Baby. Scottsboro Board...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Lawrence County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WHNT-TV

Huntsville City School Board District 2

In the Huntsville Municipal Elections, three board of education seats are up for grabs. We are closely following the candidates for District 2, Sean Lulofs, Holly McCarty and Jeniece Willis Wilmer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: KKK image use by GOP county chair may have been an error; it was not a mistake

This is an opinion column. There are errors. And there are mistakes. What happened in Lawrence County may have been an error. It wasn’t a mistake. Shanon Terry chairs the county Republican party, recently replacing long-time chair Daniel Stover. Terry announced the transition on the party’s Facebook page on Sunday, August 15. He thanked Stover for his “diligent work” serving the party. And made an error.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Gop
WAFF

Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Madden hired as new principal at Russellville High School

One of Russellville's very own is coming home, as the Russellville City Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Jeremy Madden as Russellville High School's new principal. The board approved the recommendation of Superintendent Heath Grimes at a meeting held Monday afternoon. Madden posted a letter on social...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NAACP
WHNT-TV

Groundbreaking on Councill Square Apartments

The City of Huntsville is celebrating a new addition to the historic "Councill Square" downtown. A groundbreaking ceremony today marked the beginning of phase one of a 336-unit apartment building project.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy