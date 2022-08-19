Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Crews respond to fire at garden nursery in Owens Cross Roads
UPDATE: The Big Cove Volunteer Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire at Huntsville Wholesale Nursery in Owens Cross Roads. It started about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews say several hay bales were on fire. Firefighters report no injuries and said there was nobody at the garden...
WAFF
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash. “While...
Hartselle Enquirer
Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama
With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
WAAY-TV
Below-average daytime highs through Friday
Overcast sky conditions stay with us this evening and a few locations may see scattered showers or storms before sunset, mainly south of Huntsville. Lows dip into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees overnight. With the dampness already on the ground, don't be surprised if you encounter a few...
GasBuddy: Huntsville boasts some of the lowest gas prices in Alabama
GasBuddy said prices varied wildly across the city Sunday, with the cheapest station charging $2.89/gallon, while the most expensive charged $3.89/gallon.
WAAY-TV
GasBuddy: Huntsville area gas prices keep falling
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon to $3.86 per gallon. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are...
Developer details plan to build Huntsville’s tallest building, connect to ‘skybridge’
It seems like a dream at this point, to build a building in Huntsville at least twice as tall as any other. It exists only in the imagination of Aaron Mance and in some eye-catching renderings designed to make the dream easier for others to see. But the dream is...
18-wheeler crashes into home in DeKalb County
Five people, including a pregnant woman, are injured after an 18-wheeler crashed into a home in DeKalb County.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
WAAY-TV
At least 3 injured in Collinsville wreck involving 18-wheeler, vehicle, home
A wreck in Collinsville on Friday has left at least three people injured. The wreck happened near the intersection of Alabama 176 and DeKalb County Road 83, across from Mount Vernon Baptist Church. An 18-wheeler appears to have crashed into a vehicle and a home. Those at the scene reported...
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
WAAY-TV
'It was an absolute nightmare': Wife of Decatur police officer who was attacked speaks out
The wife of a Decatur police officer who was attacked outside their home last week is speaking out to WAAY 31. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, is doing well. His wife Sabrina Brown, who works for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, says neither of them had ever seen or interacted with the suspect, Gregory Hill.
WAAY-TV
Police: 3 suspects injured in attempted robbery, shooting at Huntsville apartment
UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery in which the victim knew the offenders. Two suspects who were transported to the hospital in serious condition are expected to survive, and a third suspect is still in critical condition as of early Monday afternoon, police said.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
New Hope man killed while hiking on Monte Sano
Police say they were called to Bankhead Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.
2 injured after ‘neighbor dispute’ turned violent in Madison
Madison Police Department responded to a shooting off Gillespie Road on Sunday afternoon.
WAFF
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
