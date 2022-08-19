ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Crews respond to fire at garden nursery in Owens Cross Roads

UPDATE: The Big Cove Volunteer Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire at Huntsville Wholesale Nursery in Owens Cross Roads. It started about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews say several hay bales were on fire. Firefighters report no injuries and said there was nobody at the garden...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama

With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Below-average daytime highs through Friday

Overcast sky conditions stay with us this evening and a few locations may see scattered showers or storms before sunset, mainly south of Huntsville. Lows dip into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees overnight. With the dampness already on the ground, don't be surprised if you encounter a few...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

GasBuddy: Huntsville area gas prices keep falling

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon to $3.86 per gallon. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. 25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Updated: 5 hours ago. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

