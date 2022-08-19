Read full article on original website
2022 New York State Fair Blog: Updates, sights and sounds
The Great New York State Fair will return to a 12-day run for 2022, ending on Labor Day. After 2021's edition saw a slew of COVID-19 restrictions, the 2022 fair is expected to return closer in look and feel to pre-pandemic years, although it will feature some new vendors. Throughout...
Esposito calls environmental, gun issues 'distractions'
Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Alison Esposito, in a radio interview on Monday, knocked Gov. Kathy Hochul for campaigning on issues like the environment and gun law changes -- issues she said voters are not concerned with leading up to the general election. "They are worried about important things and...
Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor in Florida primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor in Florida primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lake Shore becomes first WNY school district with electric bus
ANGOLA, N.Y. — The Lake Shore Central School District now has a fully electric powered school bus. The zero emissions bus is the first of its kind in Western New York. "Eliminating diesel fuel emissions provides public and environmental health benefits, and electric buses also offer school...
Nick Langworthy declares victory in GOP primary for NY-23
State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy has declared victory over Buffalo-area businessman Carl Paladino in the Republican primary race for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. In one of the most intriguing races to happen across the state Tuesday, Langworthy was slightly ahead of Paladino 52% to 48%, according to...
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
Pat Ryan wins NY-19 special election, keeping seat in Democratic hands
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan won Tuesday's special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday morning, keeping the Hudson Valley seat in Democrats' hands as the party eyes the consequential midterm elections. Ryan narrowly defeated Republican County Executive Marc Molinaro, according to the latest...
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Charlie Crist wins Democratic primary to face Ron DeSantis for the governor's mansion
Florida Congressman and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist officially won the Democratic nomination in the race for governor of Florida late Tuesday. What happens if you voted on a provisional ballot?. Download the Spectrum News app for the most in-depth Decision 2022 experience. Podcasts. "When we defeat him on Nov....
Correction: Abortion-Kansas Recount story
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — In an Aug. 22 corrective about the Kansas abortion recount, The Associated Press erroneously reported which side lost 57 votes. It was the side that opposed the proposed constitutional amendment, not the side that supported it. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Hochul: COVID rules for schools will ease this fall
New York state will ease its COVID-19 rules for schools this fall as students and teachers return to the classroom in the coming weeks, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. Officials plan to align New York's pandemic rules for schools and other areas with updated guidelines released earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
APNEWSALERT REMOVED: Do NOT use the APNewsAlert, published on August 23, 2022, datelined in NEW YORK, regarding U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler losing the Democratic primary. A kill is mandatory. AP will publish a corrected version of the alert.
NEW YORK (AP) — APNEWSALERT REMOVED: Do NOT use the APNewsAlert, published on August 23, 2022, datelined in NEW YORK, regarding U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler losing the Democratic primary. A kill is mandatory. AP will publish a corrected version of the alert. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights...
Mysterious illness blamed for dozens of dog deaths in Michigan
A mysterious illness is believed to have killed dozens of dogs in Michigan in recent weeks, sending veterinarians, animal-control agencies and state officials scrambling for answers. What You Need To Know. A mysterious illness is believed to have killed dozens of dogs in Michigan in recent weeks, sending veterinarians, animal-control...
‘Quintessential American suburb’ Long Island could reveal national House landscape
Decisions to run for other office and retirements have led to more competitive primaries and races on Long Island than in recent memory, according to Larry Levy, executive dean of Hofstra’s National Center for Suburban Studies. Levy told Capital Tonight that the road to the House of Representatives majority...
Republican Joe Sempolinski wins special election to succeed Tom Reed
Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski has won the special election for New York's current 23rd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Max Della Pia, chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee, The Associated Press projects. Sempolinski will serve out the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed's term. Reed had already planned...
Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Their indictments follow the abrupt resignation in March of Republican Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded guilty to federal wire...
After primary defeat, future is more uncertain for some than others
HONOLULU — Colin Moore, a professor of political science and director of the Public Policy Center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, joined Spectrum for a candid and insightful two-part examination of some of the key runners-up in this year’s primary race. Friday, we covered candidates not named Josh Green or Duke Aiona in the gubernatorial race. Today, we look at a couple of candidates who lost after the PACs that supported them went negative against their primary opponents, two others who have emerged relatively unscathed after losses in back-to-back campaigns, and a tough night for progressives in Maui. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Gov. Greg Abbott calls statewide weather briefing to prepare for changing conditions
TEXAS — As heavy rain moves over Texas, Flash Flood Warnings are popping around the western and northern parts of the state, and these same widespread rain events now extend to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In response, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide weather briefing with over 350 local emergency response officials — including mayors, county judges, first responders and private sector partners — throughout Texas to plan for potential flooding or worse.
