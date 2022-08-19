Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
newschannel20.com
Taylorville awarded $3 million to rebuild downtown
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Taylorville has been awarded a Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets Capital grant. The grant is $3 million and will be used to make improvements to the downtown area. The proposed improvements include:. ADA access to all commercial properties. Pedestrian-friendly streetscapes encourage visitors...
ISU announces new Springfield nursing school location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State University will open a new location for their nursing school next year in Springfield. Officials from ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Springfield. Junior and senior students in Springfield would work with Memorial Health for simulation training as well as clinical […]
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Springfield police officer uses painting to help young girls
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A local police officer was working with young girls on Saturday to help them get the resources they need. Springfield Officer Timara Pflug started the Dollhouse Project to help girls in lower-income areas. On Saturday, girls from around Springfield were able to paint and listen...
newschannel20.com
Mayor looking for other options after city doesn't get grant for Y-Block
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield is looking to revitalize the area around the Governor's Mansion known as the Y-Block. The city did not receive the $3 million grant to make the changes so Mayor Jim Langfelder is looking for other options. The Y-Block downtown has been...
Illinois State Fair wraps up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is over for the year, and many said that this was the first time in a quite a bit that it felt normal. The fair was cancelled two years ago. The fair happened last year, but it had the fear of COVID-19 restrictions still hanging over it. […]
WAND TV
The Taco Joint in Springfield closed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Taco Joint in Springfield announces it will temporarily close. According to a post on The Taco Joint Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice due to updates needed done for the facility. It is unknown at this time when they will reopen. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
wmay.com
Sangamon/Dirksen, MacArthur/Lawrence Are Springfield’s Most Crash-Prone Intersections
Two perennial traffic trouble spots in Springfield are tied as the intersections with the most collisions through the first six months of this year. Springfield police statistics show Sangamon and Dirksen, and MacArthur and Lawrence, each had 33 crashes from January to June. Both intersections have been among the city’s worst for years, and both are slated for improvements over the next several years. In third place with 21 crashes was Wabash and Veterans Parkway.
foxillinois.com
1 injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
nowdecatur.com
Critical Care Physician Joins Memorial Specialty Care
August 22, 2022 – Dr. Olutola Akiode has joined Memorial Specialty Care as a critical care physician, or intensivist, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Akiode cares for patients in the nonprofit hospital’s intensive care units (ICU). Akiode attended medical school at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Nigeria. She completed...
newschannel20.com
Springfield shooting victim drove himself to hospital, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 23-year-old man is now listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night. Springfield Police say it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9:16 p.m. Police say a total of 13 shots were fired. We're told the victim was shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capitolwolf.com
Police on hunt for shooter
Springfield police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. According to our news partners at WANDTV the man took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
WAND TV
Man shot in the stomach in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Springfield Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. He took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. There...
newschannel20.com
Violent crash and delays cut short the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 at Springfield Mile
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - It's considered one of the best dirt mile tracks in the world, drivers put the pedal to the metal at the Springfield Mile Sunday for the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 and Sportsman Nationals. The race was delayed due to the rain we've gotten over the...
WAND TV
Springfield City Council Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term on the Springfield City Council. WTAX reports DiCenso said it's time to focus on the job that "pays the bills," referencing her other position as the chief of staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. DiCenso also said she wants to spend more time with family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clinton woman disappears, family looking for answers
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is desperate for answers after their loved one left home and never returned Sunday night. Clinton Police said they are looking for 32-year-old Juana Arellano, and on Monday, dozens gathered to help look for her. Her last confirmed sighting was at her home in Clinton around 9 p.m. on […]
Man dead in trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was […]
newschannel20.com
Wanted Montgomery County man captured
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, Montgomery County deputies conducted a traffic stop and were able to capture a wanted man. Mitchell R. Hancock, 36, was arrested for having an outstanding Montgomery County warrant, an outstanding Sangamon County warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
khqa.com
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
Comments / 0