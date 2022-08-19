Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police asking for help identifying burglary, vehicle theft suspect
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft. Police said the suspect stole several items from multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn on Arby Way early Monday morning. The suspect then stole a white...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit and killed by car on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Highway 273 southbound lanes were closed at Wyndham Lane, but the road is back open. Redding Police told Action News Now that the man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene....
actionnewsnow.com
Deadly Vehicle VS. Pedestrian Crash Closes Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. As a result, Highway 273 southbound lanes are closed at Wyndham Lane while officers investigate. Redding Police told Action News Now that the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene as a result...
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
crimevoice.com
Butte County Man Accused of Impersonating an Officer
“On 8/13/2022 a Chico Police Officer was on patrol in the area of the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. when the officer observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop and contacted and detained the solo occupant of the vehicle, Lonnie Henderson (3/23/1960). During the stop, it was determined that the license plate had been stolen from a Sutter County Government vehicle.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Redding
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 17, 2022 at about 7:17 PM, Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old male stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26-years-old, of Redding. Ault fled the area on foot. The responding officers were familiar with Ault and saturated the areas he is known to frequent. Several hours later, Ault was located hiding in a greenbelt area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and he was apprehended without incident. Ault was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
krcrtv.com
Anderson home flagged for drug use, marked uninhabitable
A drug house in the City of Anderson was shut down after police uncovered evidence of drug dealing in a parole search, Anderson police say. According to police, on Sunday, August 23, officers went to a residence along the 3300 block of Nathan Drive after reports of a disturbance. Anthony Lee Smith, one of the residents, was on parole and thus officers were able to perform a search of the home.
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
kymkemp.com
Hayfork Man Killed in Crash That Started Wildfire Near Whiskeytown Last Week
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver who died five days ago, on August 18, when a big rig carrying produce and an SUV collided around noon. 69-year-old Michael Merlyn Mead of Hayfork, California was driving westbound on Hwy 299 in an SUV when his vehicle drifted over the line and crashed head on into a semi, according to a CHP Officer interviewed at the incident.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police locate at-risk, elderly woman
CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home has been found and is safe. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Traffic Accident on Highway 299 [Redding, CA]
Head-On Crash near Whiskeytown Lake Resulted in Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, the fatal accident occurred near Whiskeytown Recreation Center, in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive. Investigators said a red Ford Explorer collided head-on with a semi-truck, causing the SUV to spin out of control. Furthermore, the...
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
actionnewsnow.com
Attic fire at Redding dog grooming business contained
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished an attic fire on Monday evening off of Bechelli Lane. When crews arrived at the commercial building on the 2600 block of Bechelli Lane, they found light smoke coming from the roof. When firefighters made their way into the building, they confirmed the fire...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for DUI after rollover crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday night after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Lakewood Drive. According to the Redding Police Department, Roderick Grossen, 35, of Redding was driving the vehicle and suffered a broken leg when he crashed. Officers determined Grossen was driving under the influence when...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested in Anderson on drug charges, 2 others arrested on outstanding warrants
ANDERSON, Calif. - Four people were arrested in Anderson on Sunday afternoon after officers said they responded to a report of a disturbance. Anderson Police Department said they responded to a home it says is a known narcotic home on Nathan Drive. Officers detained all the people inside the home...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man dies after he was hit by 2 cars following crash on Highway 99
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville man died after he crashed on Highway 99 in Sutter County and was hit by two vehicles, according to the CHP. The CHP said the 31-year-old man was driving a white Ford Fusion north on Highway 99 at Hutchinson Road when he crashed into a ditch at about 5:20 a.m.
crimevoice.com
Homeless Woman Reportedly Attacked with Knife
Originally Published By: Red Bluff Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 9, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, the homeless victim, Rosie Lander was in her tent in the open space area near the intersection of Crosby Ln and Spyglass Drive. Lander heard some footsteps outside of her tent and yelled for the people to leave. The two suspects outside of the tent refused to leave and instead brutally attacked Lander in her tent with a large knife. One of the suspects stated to Lander during the attack that they hated homeless people. Lander sustained approximately forty (40) stab wounds and lacerations during he attack as she fought back. Lander was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where her life-threatening injuries were stabilized.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two months as it is 60% understaffed. Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two...
actionnewsnow.com
'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Redding man has been located
REDDING, Calif. 2:42 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Police have located a missing man who was last seen on Saturday in Redding. Officers said Simon Meyers, 53, was located. They said he was not seen since Saturday.
