Boston, MA

NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers Daily

LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Horace Grant Selling Championship Rings: NBA World Reacts

One of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates is reportedly parting ways with his championship rings. According to a report, former Bulls star Horace Grant is selling his three NBA championship rings. "In search of more, rare Michael Jordan-era memorabilia? Horace Grant's got ya covered -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Legendary NBA Star Going To Russia To Help Brittney Griner

A legendary NBA star turned pop culture figure is going to Russia to help bring Brittney Griner home. Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he's heading to Russia to help the WNBA star. Griner, who has been in Russian custody since early 2022, was sentenced to nine years in...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Who won? Grading the Kyrie Irving trade from the Cavs to the Celtics 5 years later

One of the most important trades in Cleveland Cavaliers franchise history took place on Aug. 30, 2017 when the team shipped star guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Irving, who had helped Cleveland win an NBA title in the 2015-16 season, wanted out from Cleveland after spending multiple seasons in LeBron James’ shadow. The Cavs had lost in the NBA Finals in the 2016-17 season, and yet they were essentially forced into moving their second best player prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
#The Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens reveals when exactly Jayson Tatum suffered mystery wrist fracture

After Jayson Tatum recently hinted that his wrist injury was more serious than originally thought, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens updated the injury timeline further. In an interview on the Boston sports radio show Merloni, Fauria, & Mego, Stevens revealed that the Celtics superstar experienced a non-displaced wrist fracture at some point close […] The post Brad Stevens reveals when exactly Jayson Tatum suffered mystery wrist fracture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics endured two grueling seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat in order to win the Eastern Conference Championship in the NBA Playoffs. However, they lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brad Stevens addresses Jaylen Brown trade rumors

Rumors of a potential Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets trade involving Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant have dominated the NBA offseason. On Tuesday, all of that speculation was finally put to rest. The Nets announced Durant and the team "have agreed to move forward with our partnership." That all but guarantees Brown...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 ways Kevin Durant returning to Nets for 2022-23 NBA season benefits Celtics

After lots of drama, rumors and Twitter speculation about his potential trade to the Boston Celtics, the Kevin Durant trade saga has finally come to a close. The 12-time All-Star is right back where he’s been since summer 2019, with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets will have to repair some awkward relationships and help a […] The post 3 ways Kevin Durant returning to Nets for 2022-23 NBA season benefits Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

