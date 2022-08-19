Read full article on original website
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom Handy
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
WTAMU adds ‘True Balance’ station to help students and staff with food allergies
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University opened its True Balance station to its Caf, providing students and staff with meals free of the top eight allergies. WT decided to add the new station after the number of students with food allergies and sensitivities rose over the past few years.
Public invited to church safety seminar on Thursday evening in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a church safety seminar on Thursday evening in northeast Amarillo. The church safety seminar, hosted at New Light Ministries, is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1001 N.E. 24th Ave. The moderators are Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Krishauna McKinney...
Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will celebrate its expansion to Canyon with a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at 3404 4th Ave. in Canyon. The clinic marks the first...
Panhandle Community Services offering water assistance program for low-income household
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is working with the city of Amarillo to pay water bills with a federal grant of $588,000. The low-income household water assistance program will pay for the water bills of Amarillo families in unstable situations. “Water is something that we haven’t been able...
Amarillo Public Library awarded grant to buy more interactive books for readers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library received a grant award that will go to buying more interactive books. A press release from the Amarillo Public Library said the money is from the Texas Book Festival’s Collections Enhancement grant. “We applaud the work you are doing to help...
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s New in Amarillo looks at why it is important for local, small meat processing plants to be a part of the industry. The Panhandle is known for its livestock and for those who take care of these animals. Some say small and locally...
Registration open for Kids Inc. fall sports, cheerleading
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for Kids Inc. fall sports and cheerleading. Here are the following sports children can sign up to play this fall:. Tackle football is $125 per child from fourth grade to sixth grade. Cheerleading is $40 per child from age four to sixth grade.
Amarillo’s Bell Flight is partnering with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for upcoming job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Bell Flight manufacturing plant is partnering with the Business Services team at Workforce Solutions Panhandle to fill entry-level positions through an upcoming job fair. The job fair will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash house in Amarillo. According to criminal complaint, on August 17, Amarillo RO Agents received information about a possible stash house. During the investigation the stash house was found to be...
Clearing Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought rain across the Panhandle over the weekend is pulling away to the east. While there is still a chance of a few lingering showers into the first part of the day Monday, most areas will clear out and dry. High temperatures will bounce back after a cool weekend in the 60s to highs near 80. The next chance for scattered showers and storms comes this weekend.
APOA partners with the 100 Club to host third annual Swing Fore a Cause Golf Tournament
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Officers Association and the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle are partnering to host the third annual, Swing Fore a Cause Golf Tournament. The event will happen on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course in Canyon. Money made from the...
Countdown to Kickoff: West Plains Wolves
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We enter our final week of Countdown to Kickoff coverage with the first game set to kick off on Thursday. Next up, a newcomer to the Texas high school football scene. A newcomer to the Texas high school scene in general. The West Plains Wolves. The...
