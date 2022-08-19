ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Public invited to church safety seminar on Thursday evening in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a church safety seminar on Thursday evening in northeast Amarillo. The church safety seminar, hosted at New Light Ministries, is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1001 N.E. 24th Ave. The moderators are Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Krishauna McKinney...
AMARILLO, TX
Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will celebrate its expansion to Canyon with a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at 3404 4th Ave. in Canyon. The clinic marks the first...
Panhandle, TX
Amarillo, TX
Registration open for Kids Inc. fall sports, cheerleading

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for Kids Inc. fall sports and cheerleading. Here are the following sports children can sign up to play this fall:. Tackle football is $125 per child from fourth grade to sixth grade. Cheerleading is $40 per child from age four to sixth grade.
AMARILLO, TX
Clearing Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought rain across the Panhandle over the weekend is pulling away to the east. While there is still a chance of a few lingering showers into the first part of the day Monday, most areas will clear out and dry. High temperatures will bounce back after a cool weekend in the 60s to highs near 80. The next chance for scattered showers and storms comes this weekend.
PANHANDLE, TX
Countdown to Kickoff: West Plains Wolves

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We enter our final week of Countdown to Kickoff coverage with the first game set to kick off on Thursday. Next up, a newcomer to the Texas high school football scene. A newcomer to the Texas high school scene in general. The West Plains Wolves. The...

