WFYI

More Indianapolis streets to undergo 2-way conversions

Key streets in Downtown Indianapolis are undergoing two-way conversions. The completed 2-way traffic change along Fort Wayne Avenue will slow traffic and add to a new transportation corridor. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the change will also improve safety. “We’ll return our city to a mindset that elevates pedestrian and...
WTHR

Ground broken for new Lawrence fire station

LAWRENCE, Ind. — For the first time in 20 years, Lawrence is getting a new fire station. The city is breaking ground on the new building on North McCoy Street. The project will cost over $10 million on the site where former Lawrence Fire Department Station 38 once stood.
FOX59

I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
WTHR

ClusterTruck reopening in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — ClusterTruck is set to reopen the Castleton location on Sept. 6. It will allow the business to expand service to northern Indianapolis. “We are so excited to be ready to reopen our Castleton location,” said Tim McIntosh, ClusterTruck executive chef. “ We have the ‘A-Team’ in place, a menu that will knock your socks off – including new Indian dishes."
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured in early morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were injured in early morning shootings in Indianapolis Wednesday. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot around 1:15 a.m. on Ameriplex Parkway at Decatur Boulevard, which is just south of the Indianapolis International Airport. Arriving officers located a...
cbs4indy.com

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the...
shelbycountypost.com

Indianapolis-based trucking company moving to Shelbyville

A growing over-the-road trucking company is in the process of moving its company from Indianapolis to Shelbyville. A3P Logistics Group, 8129 Whitham Drive in Indianapolis, has purchased land on Enterprise Drive near Toray Resin Company, 821 W. Mausoleum Road, with the intent of running its trucking company from the site.
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
wbiw.com

Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
WISH-TV

Devour Indy Summerfest begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and, once again, it’s making dining out a fun and affordable experience for Hoosiers. If there’s a restaurant or eatery you’ve been wanting to visit, now is the time! Foodies have the option to choose from more than 100 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants provide a special three-course menu with dishes offered at discounted prices.
clintoncountydailynews.com

Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic

Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
WTHR

IMPD: 9-year-old injured in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday morning. IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near Moller Road and West 56th Street, around 6 a.m. on Aug. 23 for a report of a person shot.
