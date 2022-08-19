Read full article on original website
More Indianapolis streets to undergo 2-way conversions
Key streets in Downtown Indianapolis are undergoing two-way conversions. The completed 2-way traffic change along Fort Wayne Avenue will slow traffic and add to a new transportation corridor. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the change will also improve safety. “We’ll return our city to a mindset that elevates pedestrian and...
Ground broken for new Lawrence fire station
LAWRENCE, Ind. — For the first time in 20 years, Lawrence is getting a new fire station. The city is breaking ground on the new building on North McCoy Street. The project will cost over $10 million on the site where former Lawrence Fire Department Station 38 once stood.
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
ClusterTruck reopening in Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS — ClusterTruck is set to reopen the Castleton location on Sept. 6. It will allow the business to expand service to northern Indianapolis. “We are so excited to be ready to reopen our Castleton location,” said Tim McIntosh, ClusterTruck executive chef. “ We have the ‘A-Team’ in place, a menu that will knock your socks off – including new Indian dishes."
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
Cousins Subs plans Indianapolis expansion with first stores to open in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – A Midwest sub sandwich chain hopes to add up to seven Indianapolis-area locations over the next few years. Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs plans to open its first two Indy locations in 2023. The regional chain has nearly 100 sub shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. The chain has signed leases for its first two […]
IMPD: 2 injured in early morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were injured in early morning shootings in Indianapolis Wednesday. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot around 1:15 a.m. on Ameriplex Parkway at Decatur Boulevard, which is just south of the Indianapolis International Airport. Arriving officers located a...
Greenwood Police, like many Indiana police departments, faces recruitment challenge
GREENWOOD, Ind. — To help recruit more police to IMPD, the city of Indianapolis is boosting salaries and adding bonuses for new officers. But law enforcement recruitment challenges aren't exclusive to Indy. The Greenwood Police Department is competing for cops, too. Ofc. Nicole Lisch was top of her class...
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the...
Indianapolis-based trucking company moving to Shelbyville
A growing over-the-road trucking company is in the process of moving its company from Indianapolis to Shelbyville. A3P Logistics Group, 8129 Whitham Drive in Indianapolis, has purchased land on Enterprise Drive near Toray Resin Company, 821 W. Mausoleum Road, with the intent of running its trucking company from the site.
Girl, 9, shot at home on Indy's northwest side
A 9-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday on the city's northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Need for mental health services highlighted by Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — It's been a little over a month since a gunman opened fire at Greenwood Park Mall, killing three people before an armed bystander took down the shooter. That violence highlighted a need, that already existed, for more mental health services in Johnson County. A network of...
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Parents give update on ISU football player injured in weekend crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terra Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
Devour Indy Summerfest begins Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and, once again, it’s making dining out a fun and affordable experience for Hoosiers. If there’s a restaurant or eatery you’ve been wanting to visit, now is the time! Foodies have the option to choose from more than 100 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants provide a special three-course menu with dishes offered at discounted prices.
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic
Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
California man thanking IU doctor for saving his feet from amputation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, a California man made a special trip to Indianapolis to thank an IU Health doctor who saved his feet from being amputated. “I’m just grateful for him. I’m grateful for him to take the time to give a chance and to go above and beyond,” Vimal Patel said.
IMPD: 9-year-old injured in shooting on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday morning. IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near Moller Road and West 56th Street, around 6 a.m. on Aug. 23 for a report of a person shot.
