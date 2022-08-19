Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
A Clarksville crash has led to one person being taken to the hospital. Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after …. Police investigating death at Gatlinburg attraction. Investigation underway after juvenile killed in Antioch. Report shows fewer kids get routine vaccinations …. Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street. 2 arrested...
Proposed tennis complex in Spring Hill
The U.S. Tennis Association is looking to invest in a multi-million dollar proposal in building a tennis complex in Spring Hill. Helicopter that crashed in Marion County has been …. Portland could consider banning new water line taps …. Shot & killed in South Nashville. Search underway for downed aircraft...
2 injured in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike
An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after...
Pets of the Week for August 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Dill is a gentle fella who loves to play and spend some time outside, but is also content snuggling. Dill is great on a leash, rarely pulling and staying right by your side. Nice, slow walks with plenty of time to smell everything are his favorites. Just make sure there is time for Dill to put his head in your lap. Dill is about two years old and 43 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
Newsmaker: FitDowntown returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Downtown Partnership’s extremely popular series is back for a third round! Kacy Stern, Special Project Manager of Nashville Downtown Partnership, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more about the wellness series. Stern says FitDowntown began in 2021 as a...
Suspect charged following shooting in Antioch
A suspect in an Antioch shooting is now facing an attempted criminal homicide charge. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after invasion. Deadly helicopter investigation...
Shot & killed in South Nashville
Marcio Murphy was killed in June 2012 in South Nashville. His case remains unsolved. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after invasion. Deadly helicopter investigation...
Search for missing Lawrence County, TN man continues
A Lawrence County, Tennessee family has been searching for their son, Janson Brewer, since 2016. Search for missing Lawrence County, TN man continues. I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi …. TN lawmakers reaction to Former Speaker indictment. Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, former …. Newsmaker: Fitdowntown...
Nashville man left with thousands of dollars in damages, after two catalytic converter thefts within a month
It's a crime that can cost you thousands of dollars, and it's getting worse in Tennessee. Nashville man left with thousands of dollars in damages, …. Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old …. Can TN doctors be prosecuted if they perform an abortion …. 201 pounds of marijuana...
Mother pleads for answers in Nashville cold case
"I hurt every day." More than a decade after her son was shot and killed in Nashville, a mother hopes to find answers in her son, Marcio Murphy's murder.
Tennessee HS football player who collapsed on the field recovering in Nashville
A Greenfield High football player who collapsed on the field is now recovering at Vanderbilt after being revived. Tennessee HS football player who collapsed on the …. Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old …. Can TN doctors be prosecuted if they perform an abortion …. 201 pounds of...
Watch to win: Tickets to Dierks Bentley’s Beers On Me Tour
1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN-TV (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 Live Nation 1201 Villa Place Suite 200 Nashville, TN 37212 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
