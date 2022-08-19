NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Dill is a gentle fella who loves to play and spend some time outside, but is also content snuggling. Dill is great on a leash, rarely pulling and staying right by your side. Nice, slow walks with plenty of time to smell everything are his favorites. Just make sure there is time for Dill to put his head in your lap. Dill is about two years old and 43 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO