WKRN
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
A Clarksville crash has led to one person being taken to the hospital. Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after …. Police investigating death at Gatlinburg attraction. Investigation underway after juvenile killed in Antioch. Report shows fewer kids get routine vaccinations …. Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street. 2 arrested...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Mr. Sumner County pageant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music, dinner and saving lives. That’s the goal of the Mr. Sumner County Pageant. Jaci Kirkham with the Junior Service League of Hendersonville and Camile Caraway from Parker Strong join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the pageant benefits. Junior...
WKRN
Proposed tennis complex in Spring Hill
The U.S. Tennis Association is looking to invest in a multi-million dollar proposal in building a tennis complex in Spring Hill. Helicopter that crashed in Marion County has been …. Portland could consider banning new water line taps …. Shot & killed in South Nashville. Search underway for downed aircraft...
WKRN
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County
THP says one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-24. Helicopter that crashed in Marion County has been …. Portland could consider banning new water line taps …. Shot & killed in South Nashville. Search underway for downed aircraft in Marion County. Helicopter crash...
WKRN
Newsmaker: FitDowntown returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Downtown Partnership’s extremely popular series is back for a third round! Kacy Stern, Special Project Manager of Nashville Downtown Partnership, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more about the wellness series. Stern says FitDowntown began in 2021 as a...
WKRN
2 injured in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike
An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after...
WKRN
Shot & killed in South Nashville
Marcio Murphy was killed in June 2012 in South Nashville. His case remains unsolved. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after invasion. Deadly helicopter investigation...
WKRN
Pets of the Week for August 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Dill is a gentle fella who loves to play and spend some time outside, but is also content snuggling. Dill is great on a leash, rarely pulling and staying right by your side. Nice, slow walks with plenty of time to smell everything are his favorites. Just make sure there is time for Dill to put his head in your lap. Dill is about two years old and 43 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
WKRN
Tritium factory officially opened
The Wilson County factory will manufacture EV chargers. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after invasion. Deadly helicopter investigation in Marion County. Semi overturns on I-40 in Smith County. 2 injured in shooting on...
WKRN
Mother pleads for answers in Nashville cold case
"I hurt every day." More than a decade after her son was shot and killed in Nashville, a mother hopes to find answers in her son, Marcio Murphy's murder.
WKRN
Semi overturns on I-40 in Smith County
A portion of I-40 in Smith County is shut down due to an overturned semi. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after invasion. Deadly helicopter...
WKRN
Crash closes portion of Nolensville Road in both directions
A late Sunday night crash has closed a portion of Nolensville Road in both directions. Crash closes portion of Nolensville Road in both …. Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old …. Can TN doctors be prosecuted if they perform an abortion …. 201 pounds of marijuana seized following...
WKRN
Suspect charged following shooting in Antioch
A suspect in an Antioch shooting is now facing an attempted criminal homicide charge. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after invasion. Deadly helicopter investigation...
WKRN
I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi driver in Rutherford County
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a reported road rage shooting from last week. It happened on I-24 east near mile marker 70 in Rutherford County just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.
WKRN
Tennessee HS football player who collapsed on the field recovering in Nashville
A Greenfield High football player who collapsed on the field is now recovering at Vanderbilt after being revived. Tennessee HS football player who collapsed on the …. Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old …. Can TN doctors be prosecuted if they perform an abortion …. 201 pounds of...
WKRN
Watch to win: Tickets to Dierks Bentley’s Beers On Me Tour
1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN-TV (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 Live Nation 1201 Villa Place Suite 200 Nashville, TN 37212 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
WKRN
Metro launches next phase of East Bank vision
East Bank has been an area tapped for need of revitalization amid Nashville’s historic growth. However, the vision for its future has been a point of contention.
WKRN
1,400+ jobs coming to Lebanon
The ThermoFisher facility is set to bring more than 1,400 new jobs to Lebanon. Police investigating death at Gatlinburg attraction. Investigation underway after juvenile killed in Antioch. Report shows fewer kids get routine vaccinations …. Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street. 2 arrested in massive drug bust in Antioch.
WKRN
Airport police officer struck by vehicle
One person is in custody after an airport police officer was struck near Nashville BNA. Housing advocates urge White House to regulate rent …. Metro Police announce new process to self-report …. Recall Roundup: Aug. 22, 2022. Charges pending after school threat made toward Coffee …. Hit-and-run crash kills toddler...
