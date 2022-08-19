ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Man shot several times, hits pole trying to flee area, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a driver struck a pole trying to flee a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station early Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at the Chevron gas station located at Panola and Redan roads. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a man in his 50s who appeared to have been shot several times.
9-year-old girls shot at with airsoft or water bead guns

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga - Holly Springs police are looking into a report of two little girls shot by an air soft or water bead gun from a moving vehicle. Chelsea Winters says her 9-year-old daughter, Bailey, was playing with her best friend in their Holly Springs neighborhood, Harmony on the Lakes, Sunday afternoon. Her daughter told her a truck came down the street, and the female in the passenger seat shot at them.
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say

ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
Clayton County man charged with child exploitation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of child exploitation Aug. 19. Marco Mendoza Escalante was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes investigated Escalante after receiving a tip about Escalante possessing child...
14-year-old dead after shooting in southeast Atlanta, no arrests made

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a young teenager was shot to death near a busy southeast Atlanta intersection. It happened around 6:22 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Road SE near Flat Shoals Road. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a 14-year-old boy who had been shot several times. The...
Mother of slain Lyft driver speaks out

New developments in the murder of a Lyft driver at a Union City apartment complex. Police have made an arrest in the case. The victim's mother says she has already forgiven the gunman.
