HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga - Holly Springs police are looking into a report of two little girls shot by an air soft or water bead gun from a moving vehicle. Chelsea Winters says her 9-year-old daughter, Bailey, was playing with her best friend in their Holly Springs neighborhood, Harmony on the Lakes, Sunday afternoon. Her daughter told her a truck came down the street, and the female in the passenger seat shot at them.

HOLLY SPRINGS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO