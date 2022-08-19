Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Person of interest detained in deadly Johns Creek neighborhood shooting, police say
JOHN CREEK, Ga. - Police said one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a neighborhood in Johns Creek. Police said the investigation is ongoing, but there's no danger to the public. "We don't believe that anyone is outstanding at this time," Capt. Todd Hood said.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot several times, hits pole trying to flee area, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a driver struck a pole trying to flee a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station early Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at the Chevron gas station located at Panola and Redan roads. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a man in his 50s who appeared to have been shot several times.
Midtown shooting suspect gets into tense exchange with judge during 1st appearance
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New video showed a tense exchange with between a judge and the woman accused of killing two people and injuring a third person. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington watched the exchange during Raissa Kengne’s first appearance in court Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Raissa Kengne, who is accused of opening fire at an apartment building and an office building in Midtown, killing two people, made her first appearance before a Fulton County Magistrate Judge. She was denied bond.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in murder of Lyft driver at Union City apartment complex
UNION CITY, Ga. - A man is behind bars, accused of killing a Lyft driver at a Union City apartment complex. Union City police arrested the man in the murder of Joshua Roberts in June at the Netherley Park apartments on Buffington Road. The motive is unclear. A police spokesperson...
fox5atlanta.com
Heard County sheriff says deputy crashed, charged with DUI shortly after shift ended
HEARD COUTNY, Ga. - The Heard County sheriff says he is angry after one of his deputies was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Georgia State Patrol troopers say David Fischer wrecked in his patrol car on Monday afternoon in Coweta County. After finishing up his security shift at the Heard...
fox5atlanta.com
Children shot by airsoft gun in Holly Springs
Police are looking into a report of two little girls being shot with an airsoft gun from a moving vehicle. It happened in a neighborhood in Holly Springs.
WXIA 11 Alive
Lawsuits, frustration uncovered behind Midtown shooting suspect
Raissa Kengne filed hundreds of pages of court documents in the past two years. She's accused in the deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
9-year-old girls shot at with airsoft or water bead guns
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga - Holly Springs police are looking into a report of two little girls shot by an air soft or water bead gun from a moving vehicle. Chelsea Winters says her 9-year-old daughter, Bailey, was playing with her best friend in their Holly Springs neighborhood, Harmony on the Lakes, Sunday afternoon. Her daughter told her a truck came down the street, and the female in the passenger seat shot at them.
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say
ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
fox5atlanta.com
Taxi driver who drove suspected Midtown shooter to airport shares his story, security video
ATLANTA - The Checker Cab driver who drove alleged Midtown shooter Raissa Kengne to the airport said at first, he had no idea that the person he picked up was the suspect in the rampage Monday. Two of the three victims she’s accused of shooting have died. "When I...
Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home. Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw...
CBS 46
Clayton County man charged with child exploitation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of child exploitation Aug. 19. Marco Mendoza Escalante was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes investigated Escalante after receiving a tip about Escalante possessing child...
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old dead after shooting in southeast Atlanta, no arrests made
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a young teenager was shot to death near a busy southeast Atlanta intersection. It happened around 6:22 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Road SE near Flat Shoals Road. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a 14-year-old boy who had been shot several times. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta officer, K-9 hospitalized from crash while responding to airport, officials say
EAST POINT, Ga. - An officer and police K-9 were hospitalized after a crash on Tuesday afternoon in East Point. Officials didn't consider the officer's injuries to be life-threatening at the scene. The K-9 was evaluated at an animal hospital, and its condition is unknown. An Atlanta Police Department K-9...
fox5atlanta.com
Officers won't face charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
The Atlanta police officers involved in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks will not face murder and assault charged. Prosecutors believe their actions were justified, but Brooks' family doesn't see it that way.
Suspect identified in Midtown shooting that killed 2, injured another
ATLANTA — An official source with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has identified the suspect accused of killing two people inside of a Midtown condominium Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 has learned the suspect, Raissa Kengne was arrested by...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of slain Lyft driver speaks out
New developments in the murder of a Lyft driver at a Union City apartment complex. Police have made an arrest in the case. The victim's mother says she has already forgiven the gunman.
Student arrested after being found with gun at a Gwinnett County high school, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County high school student was arrested Tuesday after another student told administrators that he had a gun in a school bathroom. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at Discovery High School. Police responded, searched the student...
