Read full article on original website
Elsa Capuano
4d ago
He’s not sorry he’s only sorry cus he killed somebody and caused a lot of grief& tragedy but I bet you if he never got in that wreck he would be doing the exact same thing if he didn’t kill somebody
Reply
20
Mike Fishtown
4d ago
15 years is a good sentence I've seen people get 5 or like the football player that paid the family 1 mil and got no time at all. Dude look like a real J O I think 20 would be better
Reply(9)
7
Toni R Turner
3d ago
not only should he do the 15 years and I mean the whole 15 years not 85%, and the five years probation but he should also get his license taken away indefinitely.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox13news.com
Testimony begins in trial for man accused in failed murder-suicide plot, kidnapping estranged wife
TAMPA, Fla. - On the first day of testimony in the Trevor Summers trial, prosecutor Jennifer Johnson described him as obsessed and controlling when it came to his estranged wife Alisa Summers. "Between March 11, 2017 and March 13, 2017 Alisa Summers thought she was living out the last few...
Man charged with killing 1-year-old during bath, Tampa police say
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
Suspect Arrested For Killing Man In April He Claimed He Last Saw Asleep In Recliner, Authorities Say
A suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead in his Florida home last spring, Radar has learned. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Mogilevsky, 48, on Aug. 19 and charged him with first-degree murder.According to court documents obtained by WFLA, the victim was found dead on April 28, and a medical examiner said he was shot multiple times.Mogilevsky allegedly told investigators that on the night the man was murdered, he and a second person, who authorities have not publicly named, brought him from Tampa to the victim's home in Pinellas County. He then claimed he left the victim in a recliner, where he fell asleep.The investigation determined, however, the timeline of events didn’t add up, and a confidential witness claimed Mogilevsky planned the victim’s murder, according to deputies and reported by WFLA.Authorities said evidence in the case also backed up the witness's claims.
Suspect in custody after 2 Florida officers stabbed in knife attack: report
Both officers were taken to an area trauma center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Petersburg woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
28-year-old man arrested for allegedly murdering 1-year-old for 'being whiny'
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a one-year-old child, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) stated on Tuesday.
Clearwater drug dealer who dumped woman’s body at Howard Frankland Bridge gets 25 years
A Clearwater man who dumped a woman's body at the Howard Frankland Bridge was sentenced to 25 years Tuesday for drug charges and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
fox13news.com
Full video: Florida carjacking suspect flees in box truck, drives in wrong direction
A Tampa man carjacked three people before driving away in a stolen box truck. He ended up in Gainesville, where dashcam footage showed him driving in the wrong direction on I-75 and the attempts deputies made to stop him. Finally, a PIT maneuver was successful and the suspect jumped out of the still-moving box truck, and tries to run away, but was hit by a patrol car. A hundred miles away from Tampa, he was arrested.
RELATED PEOPLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
Man killed after being found sharpening machete in stranger's bedroom
A man awoke to find a stranger sharpening a machete with a baseball bat in his Southwest Florida home early Thursday morning.
Trio accused of stealing $1k worth of liquor arrested
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, three people from the Tampa area stole more than a thousand dollars worth of liquor from a Publix in Naples.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High student arrested after bringing gun to school, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Officers arrested a student at Hillsborough High School for bringing a gun on campus, Tampa police said Tuesday. According to investigators, a student notified a school resource officer that a classmate had a firearm on campus around 2:30 p.m. The officer immediately located the 17-year-old student in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
FHP: Driver killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Lithia
LITHIA, Fla. - A driver is dead after crashing nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer in east Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Lithia on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road. According to FHP, a 30-year-old...
Mysuncoast.com
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
Parents feel left in the dark after hearing 12-year-old charged for shooting airsoft gun in Pasco County school cafeteria
A 12-year-old has been charged after firing an airsoft gun at a Port Richey school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Relative arrested in shooting death of Winter Haven man at Fourth of July party
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - More than a month after a Winter Haven father of two was shot and killed at a pop-up Fourth of July block party, police said the man who pulled the trigger is the victim's uncle. But not all family members are convinced that investigators have the right suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
fox13news.com
After five years of delays, man heads to trial in kidnapping and failed murder-suicide plot
TAMPA, Fla. - After delays spanning five years, the trial for Trevor Summers is underway. He's accused of kidnapping his estranged wife and plotting a murder-suicide that was thwarted by a good samaritan. A jury is being selected more than five years later, but Summers tried to delay the trial...
thegabber.com
Gun Stolen From Boat While Family Lunches in Gulfport
Someone stole a gun from a duffle bag left on the deck of a boat dock at the Gulfport Casino on Aug. 12. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said a Ruger .380 pistol was in a stolen duffel bag, which the family left “in plain sight on the deck” of their boat while they ate lunch in Gulfport.
Comments / 24