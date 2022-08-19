Read full article on original website
Related
Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry
Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
BBC
Newport: Three found guilty of enslaving vulnerable man
Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court was told. Two men and a...
Brit, 30, raped and murdered by Uber driver before her body was dumped while working abroad
A BRITISH woman working abroad was raped and brutally murdered by an Uber driver before he dumped her body, an inquest has heard. Rebecca Dykes, 30, was picked up by Tariq Houshieh in December 2017 following a "girl's night out" at a popular tourist bar in Beirut, Lebanon. But after...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family devastated as girl, 13, with ‘beautiful soul’ dies after being found unconscious in a car park
THE devastated family of a teen girl who died after being found unconscious in a car park has paid tribute to the "beautiful soul". Chloe Wheatman, 13, was found on Brighton Road in Sutton, Surrey, at around 1am last Friday. She was rushed to hospital but died a short time...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door
Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
Billionaire will 'spend everything' to get justice after brother died following nightclub altercation in Spain
A billionaire says he is willing to 'spend everything' in order to get justice for his brother, who died following a night out in Spain. Tobias White-Sansom was out with his family in Majorca when he was 'pulled to the floor and beaten' by security staff at Boomerang nightclub on 25 July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later
A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home
An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
Horror as nine-month old baby is found dead at a home in Sydney's west as police speak with the parents
A nine-month-old baby has been found dead at a Western Sydney home, sparking a police investigation. Officers from NSW Police were called to check on the welfare of occupants in the suburban property in Doonside on Monday just after 10am. The baby was found unresponsive and was unable to be...
Police make second arrest after dog mauled four-year-old boy 'saved by heroic golf club-wielding neighbours' in savage attack: Man, 33, is quizzed on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dangerous dog
A second arrest has been made following a savage attack on a four-year-old boy by a dog, as neighbours have been praised for reportedly hitting it over the head with a golf club. Emergency services were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green, Liverpool, on Saturday after the four-year-old boy...
Couple arrested after appearing to give baby shot of vodka
A couple have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a baby being given a shot of vodka. An investigation was launched by authorities after the 14-second clip was shared on social media, in which a woman who is believed to be the baby's mother pours clear liquid from what looks like a bottle of vodka.
Female accused fraudster is dragged out of bed at 5am and handcuffed in her trackies - as cops smash $1million alleged fraud syndicate and seize luxury clothes, jewellery and a Mercedes Benz
A woman and three men have been charged over an alleged $1million fraud and identity syndicate - with cops seizing about $130,000 in cash, luxury jewellery and clothing and a Mercedes C200 valued at up to $76,900. NSW Police footage shows a 42-year-old woman being arrested and forced into the...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing
Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Wanted man caught by police after huge teddy bear spotted 'breathing'
A wanted man was caught by police after they spotted a huge teddy bear seemingly breathing. Joshua Dobson, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been wanted by cops since May, when he stole a car before fuelling up without paying. Last month, officers went to the 18-year-old's address to arrest him...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Comments / 0