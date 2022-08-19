ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry

Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newport: Three found guilty of enslaving vulnerable man

Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court was told. Two men and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gwent Police#Ny#Bst
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police make second arrest after dog mauled four-year-old boy 'saved by heroic golf club-wielding neighbours' in savage attack: Man, 33, is quizzed on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dangerous dog

A second arrest has been made following a savage attack on a four-year-old boy by a dog, as neighbours have been praised for reportedly hitting it over the head with a golf club. Emergency services were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green, Liverpool, on Saturday after the four-year-old boy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

Couple arrested after appearing to give baby shot of vodka

A couple have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a baby being given a shot of vodka. An investigation was launched by authorities after the 14-second clip was shared on social media, in which a woman who is believed to be the baby's mother pours clear liquid from what looks like a bottle of vodka.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Female accused fraudster is dragged out of bed at 5am and handcuffed in her trackies - as cops smash $1million alleged fraud syndicate and seize luxury clothes, jewellery and a Mercedes Benz

A woman and three men have been charged over an alleged $1million fraud and identity syndicate - with cops seizing about $130,000 in cash, luxury jewellery and clothing and a Mercedes C200 valued at up to $76,900. NSW Police footage shows a 42-year-old woman being arrested and forced into the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing

Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy