ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Greenville police investigating shooting that kills man

Greenville police were at the scene of a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. Greenville police investigating shooting that kills …. Officials urge vaccinations for students ahead of …. Craven County tourism authority touts gains in 2021 …. ENC airports part of national American Airline cuts. Carteret County Public...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County intersection to be worked on to improve safety

NEW BERN, N.C. – A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be reconfigured to improve safety. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70. The improvement is known as a reduced-conflict intersection, which reduces the risk of crashes and […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Carteret County Public Schools holds pre-school event

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools held an event Tuesday morning to mark the start of the school year next Monday. More than 1,100 school employees gathered, including school resource officers. Guest speaker Steve Pemberton, a motivational speaker, shared how teachers can make a difference in children’s lives. It was a message […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Two arrested in Greenville shooting, chase where man injured

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The investigation continues into a shooting and chase that happened early Sunday in Greenville. Two of the four people who were taken into custody for questioning have been arrested. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Copper Beech Apartments, located […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville man wanted in series of car break-ins, gun thefts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man is wanted in a series of break-ins and gun thefts. In July, several cars in the Ayden and Grifton area were broken into with different items being stolen, including a gun. Deputies identified Carlos Terrell Whitaker, 25, of Greenville as a suspect. Warrants have been filed charging Whitaker […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspects wanted in Havelock TEC helicopter vandalism

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who officials say vandalized a helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center last Saturday morning. Video footage captured two white men arriving at the Tourist Event Center on August 20 at 2:52 am Saturday. Both men walked around […]
HAVELOCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Jacksonville#Surf#Ventures#Hot Chicken#Dinosaur Adventure#Greenville City Council#Cabinet
WNCT

Activists fight for the future of Cape Lookout Lighthouse

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – An organization along the Crystal Coast is working to save Cape Lookout Lighthouse as rising sea levels are threatening the historic landmark.  “It’s a very special place. There’s nothing like it,” said the president of Save Cape Lookout Foundation, Joni Dennis.  The foundation is a brand-new non-profit with the ultimate goal […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County search warrant leads to arrest of man on drug charges

VANDEMERE, N.C. (WNCT) – A search warrant has led to a drug bust and the arrest of a Pamlico County man. On August 16, deputies from Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, in Vandemere. The search warrant was executed after a three-month investigation into the sale […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Surfing
WNCT

ENC airports part of national American Airline cuts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – American Airlines announced they’re cutting thousands of flights nationwide in the month of November. Several Eastern North Carolina airports use American Airlines for their service, which means some project they’ll be impacted. “We had four and a half flights a day last November, but no, we’re projected to just have […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville Watermelon Festival returns for 37th year

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The legendary 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off Thursday. The four-day event will be packed with fun for the whole family. Check out the full schedule of events. Festival goers can expect amusement rides, food and craft vendors, live music, parade, an 80s night, beer garden, car show and more. […]
WINTERVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy