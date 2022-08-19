ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

ourquadcities.com

Police investigate early-morning KwikShop robbery

Davenport Police continue to investigate an early-morning robbery Monday in Davenport. Shortly before 2 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery at the KwikShop, 1136 E. Locust St., in reference to the report of a robbery to a business. Preliminary information indicates that a suspect entered the...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Trooper: Suspect driver had gun, ammo, open containers in Bettendorf

A 39-year-old Dayton, Ohio, suspect is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he had open alcohol containers, a gun, ammunition and marijuana in his vehicle in Bettendorf. Simeon Israel faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Rock Island, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect faces gun charges after Bettendorf traffic stop

Bettendorf Police say a 53-year-old Davenport suspect who faces charges for having a gun has a background of felony convictions. Donnell Hargrove faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Rock Island Police swear in 4 new officers, still short 8

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department on Monday swore in four new officers on Monday, Aug. 22. This brings the total number of sworn officers to 75, but the department is still facing a staffing shortage. Chief Richard Landi said the department is hoping to hire...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Knox Co. deputies arrest 4 suspects on warrants totaling $2.2M

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Knox County Sheriff's Department arrested four wanted suspects Monday, Aug. 22 as part of an operation in Wataga. The sheriff's department received information Monday regarding several wanted subjects at Willard Street Apartments. Assisted by the Galesburg Police Department and FBI Task Force, deputies conducted an operation that resulted in their arrest.
GALESBURG, IL
KCJJ

Coralville man arrested for assault after trying to kick woman out of their shared apartment

A Coralville man was taken into custody early Monday after a domestic incident turned physical. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Iowa Lodge on the Coralville Strip for a 911 hangup. Arriving officers were met by both parties involved. The alleged woman victim said that her live-in partner, 22-year-old Pedro Fabian Cobo, came home drunk and wanted to kick her out of the apartment.
CORALVILLE, IA
KWQC

Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine

East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’. They sell their jewelry at the Freight House Farmers' Market. We'll go from clear and cool tonight, to warm sunshine for your Tuesday.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island junior high student makes threat, increased police presence

On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student. The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman...
KWQC

Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a crash in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, police said. The Bettendorf Police Department responded at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive for a reported crash, according to a media release. A green Dodge Charger failed...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City teen arrested for alleged sale of marijuana and fake narcotics

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody on warrants stemming from the illegal sale of narcotics. Members of the Iowa City Police Department reportedly conducted a controlled purchase of marijuana in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Cascade Lane on February 18th. 18-year-old Libby Frantz of 2nd Avenue and an unnamed co-defendant delivered 14 grams of the drug during the incident.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Minor injuries reported in Bettendorf accident

Several people received minor injuries in an accident in Bettendorf yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the City of Bettendorf, on August 21 at about 4:10 p.m., a green Dodge Charger failed to yield while turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive. A blue Ford Explorer was traveling westbound and collided […]
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

WQAD

