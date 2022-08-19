Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. Police said the robbery happened at the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard at 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday. In a news release, police said witnesses told them...
ourquadcities.com
Police investigate early-morning KwikShop robbery
Davenport Police continue to investigate an early-morning robbery Monday in Davenport. Shortly before 2 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery at the KwikShop, 1136 E. Locust St., in reference to the report of a robbery to a business. Preliminary information indicates that a suspect entered the...
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect driver had gun, ammo, open containers in Bettendorf
A 39-year-old Dayton, Ohio, suspect is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he had open alcohol containers, a gun, ammunition and marijuana in his vehicle in Bettendorf. Simeon Israel faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of...
4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces gun charges after Bettendorf traffic stop
Bettendorf Police say a 53-year-old Davenport suspect who faces charges for having a gun has a background of felony convictions. Donnell Hargrove faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
Rock Island Police swear in 4 new officers, still short 8
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department on Monday swore in four new officers on Monday, Aug. 22. This brings the total number of sworn officers to 75, but the department is still facing a staffing shortage. Chief Richard Landi said the department is hoping to hire...
2 dead after SUV crashes into Iowa creek
Two people are dead after the SUV they were in crashed into Duck Creek late Monday.
KWQC
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...
Davenport man gets over 5 years in prison for June 2021 bank robbery
On Thursday, Aug. 18, a Davenport man was sentenced to 65 months in prison for robbing a credit union just over a year ago. The robbery occurred just before 4 p.m. June 16, 2021, at the Ascentra Credit Union located on 1800 North Brady St. Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, passed...
2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
KWQC
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
Knox Co. deputies arrest 4 suspects on warrants totaling $2.2M
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Knox County Sheriff's Department arrested four wanted suspects Monday, Aug. 22 as part of an operation in Wataga. The sheriff's department received information Monday regarding several wanted subjects at Willard Street Apartments. Assisted by the Galesburg Police Department and FBI Task Force, deputies conducted an operation that resulted in their arrest.
KCRG.com
Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday. In a Facebook post, the DNR said the dog had already died by the time an officer found the kennel while on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested for assault after trying to kick woman out of their shared apartment
A Coralville man was taken into custody early Monday after a domestic incident turned physical. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Iowa Lodge on the Coralville Strip for a 911 hangup. Arriving officers were met by both parties involved. The alleged woman victim said that her live-in partner, 22-year-old Pedro Fabian Cobo, came home drunk and wanted to kick her out of the apartment.
KWQC
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’. They sell their jewelry at the Freight House Farmers' Market. We'll go from clear and cool tonight, to warm sunshine for your Tuesday.
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-74 motorcycle crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident after he crashed into a guardrail in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the City of Davenport, at about 1:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, first responders were dispatched to the Spruce Hill Drive interchange on I-74 after a motorcycle accident was reported.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island junior high student makes threat, increased police presence
On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student. The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman...
KWQC
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a crash in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, police said. The Bettendorf Police Department responded at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive for a reported crash, according to a media release. A green Dodge Charger failed...
KCJJ
Iowa City teen arrested for alleged sale of marijuana and fake narcotics
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody on warrants stemming from the illegal sale of narcotics. Members of the Iowa City Police Department reportedly conducted a controlled purchase of marijuana in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Cascade Lane on February 18th. 18-year-old Libby Frantz of 2nd Avenue and an unnamed co-defendant delivered 14 grams of the drug during the incident.
Minor injuries reported in Bettendorf accident
Several people received minor injuries in an accident in Bettendorf yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the City of Bettendorf, on August 21 at about 4:10 p.m., a green Dodge Charger failed to yield while turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive. A blue Ford Explorer was traveling westbound and collided […]
WQAD
