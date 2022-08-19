Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
WSMV
Notable alumnae, donors object to Harpeth Hall gender diversity policy change, letters show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Discussions are continuing over Harpeth Hall’s decision to allow anyone who identifies as a female to apply to the prestigious all girls private school. School leaders paused that policy change just days after it was announced following national and international attention and criticism. Letters obtained...
‘A black eye on the legislature’: TN lawmakers react to Casada indictment
Both Democrats and Republicans alike came together to condemn outgoing Rep. Glen Casada and his chief of staff Cade Cothren, after they were indicted on a myriad of charges.
Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy
An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
wgnsradio.com
Congratulations Rutherford County Schools
(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Schools remains one of the top school districts in Tennessee, based on academic growth scores released by the Tennessee Department of Education. RCS earned the highest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System — more commonly known as TVAAS — which measures student growth from...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee legislators address teacher concerns over library cataloging bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Tennessee teachers are voicing concerns after the state passed a bill requiring educators to provide a list of all reading materials in school and classroom libraries. The move stems from the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act,” a bill that requires teachers and schools to provide parents and...
Candidates for 5th Congressional District seat gearing up for potentially competitive race
New internal poll could signal hope for Democrats in race for newly-drawn Nashville US House seat.
WKRN
Proposed tennis complex in Spring Hill
The U.S. Tennis Association is looking to invest in a multi-million dollar proposal in building a tennis complex in Spring Hill. Helicopter that crashed in Marion County has been …. Portland could consider banning new water line taps …. Shot & killed in South Nashville. Search underway for downed aircraft...
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Mr. Sumner County pageant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music, dinner and saving lives. That’s the goal of the Mr. Sumner County Pageant. Jaci Kirkham with the Junior Service League of Hendersonville and Camile Caraway from Parker Strong join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the pageant benefits. Junior...
Biggest in city history, planners propose redevelopment of Nashville's East Bank
Ideally, city planners envision a pier and boat dock. In addition, they want to build parks and greenways along the river. The city is calling the proposal Imagine East Bank.
Metro launches next phase of East Bank vision
Metro Nashville has released its Imagine East Bank Draft Vision after 18 months of community input. They're launching the next phase asking for even more feedback.
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Franklin: Your Family Fun Guide to Tennessee’s Best Autumn Town
It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to visit in autumn than Franklin, Tennessee. The air turns crisp, the skies deepen to a dazzling shade of blue, and the trees fairly explode with fall color. After a long, hot summer, fall is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the season with your family – and Franklin offers plenty of opportunities to do just that! Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall activities.
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
restaurantclicks.com
Nashville’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Memphis may be the Tennessee city known for soul music and style, but don’t overlook Nashville when talking about soul food. There is no lack of delicious fried chicken from Downtown to the outskirts of town. You can find mouth-watering banana pudding served in a beautiful 1800s mansion and...
williamsonhomepage.com
Three-run seventh propels Nolensville Little League to American bracket semifinals
The Nolensville Little League baseball team is looking like a team of destiny. The Tennessee and Southeast region representatives won their third consecutive game of the 2022 Little League World Series on Monday thanks to some late-game heroics. With the win, Nolensville has now advanced further than they did in...
WSMV
State troopers called in to escort WSMV4 Investigative team out of lawmaker’s office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seeking to clarify a statement made by state Rep. David Byrd, the News4I-Team was escorted out of his office by state troopers at his direction and by Speaker of the House Glenn Casada. A state trooper told the I-Team that we were disrupting business in the...
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
WKRN
Newsmaker: FitDowntown returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Downtown Partnership’s extremely popular series is back for a third round! Kacy Stern, Special Project Manager of Nashville Downtown Partnership, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more about the wellness series. Stern says FitDowntown began in 2021 as a...
wvlt.tv
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. A spokesperson said employees inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
