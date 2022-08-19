Read full article on original website
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Ricky Howard
Hartselle Enquirer
High costs could cause closure of Sparkman Elementary
The Morgan County school board has begun discussing possibly closing Sparkman Elementary School east of Hartselle because of its declining enrollment and high per-student operating cost, and a forum for community input will be held during the board’s next meeting Sept. 1. District spokesman Jeremy Childers said operating costs...
weisradio.com
Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning
A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
Hay bales reportedly spark fire at Owens Cross Roads nursery
Multiple fire engines responded to at a nursery in Owens Cross Roads early Tuesday morning.
County Commission opts to keep CARTS director on payroll
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a barrage of former Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) employees showed up at a Cullman County Commission meeting last month to voice displeasure with CARTS Director Joyce Echols, the commission opted to use an outside attorney, instead of Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston, to address “possible or pending litigation” against the commission and/or Echols. The commission chose to keep Echols on the payroll, and voted to approve the outside counsel’s list of recommendations at its most recent meeting on Aug. 16. Attorney Hope Curtis Hicks recommended that Echols receive additional management training including management coursework, books,...
WAFF
Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling
PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
Developer details plan to build Huntsville’s tallest building, connect to ‘skybridge’
It seems like a dream at this point, to build a building in Huntsville at least twice as tall as any other. It exists only in the imagination of Aaron Mance and in some eye-catching renderings designed to make the dream easier for others to see. But the dream is...
WAFF
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
WAFF
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville and T2 Capital Management, LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony in Huntsville Monday afternoon. The ceremony was held to celebrate the construction of Vista at Councill Square, a 336-unit apartment building. The five-story building is being built near the intersection of Davis Circle...
Hartselle Enquirer
Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama
With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
‘This is an opportunity’: City votes to approve medical cannabis dispensing sites
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday night voted in favor of authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city limits. The Cullman County Commission passed a similar ordinance in July. Statewide, up to 37 dispensing sites will be approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and local leadership is hoping Cullman will have one of them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained, “The Legislature passed the Act 2021-45, the (Darren) Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act (sponsored by (Republican) Sen. (Tim) Melson of Florence) a little over a year ago. This legalized the lawful usage of medical cannabis throughout the entire state,...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
Scottsboro couple running in same municipal election
Both Gary Stewart and his wife, Patricia Cobb Stewart will run in the same election, but not against each other.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
WAFF
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder
18-wheeler crashes into home in DeKalb County
Five people, including a pregnant woman, are injured after an 18-wheeler crashed into a home in DeKalb County.
wrganews.com
FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist
The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash. “While...
New Hope man killed while hiking on Monte Sano
Police say they were called to Bankhead Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.
