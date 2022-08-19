ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

WAFF

Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Ricky Howard

HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

High costs could cause closure of Sparkman Elementary

The Morgan County school board has begun discussing possibly closing Sparkman Elementary School east of Hartselle because of its declining enrollment and high per-student operating cost, and a forum for community input will be held during the board’s next meeting Sept. 1. District spokesman Jeremy Childers said operating costs...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning

A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
PIEDMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

County Commission opts to keep CARTS director on payroll

CULLMAN, Ala. – After a barrage of former Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) employees showed up at a Cullman County Commission meeting last month to voice displeasure with CARTS Director Joyce Echols, the commission opted to use an outside attorney, instead of Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston, to address “possible or pending litigation” against the commission and/or Echols. The commission chose to keep Echols on the payroll, and voted to approve the outside counsel’s list of recommendations at its most recent meeting on Aug. 16.  Attorney Hope Curtis Hicks recommended that Echols receive additional management training including management coursework, books,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville and T2 Capital Management, LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony in Huntsville Monday afternoon. The ceremony was held to celebrate the construction of Vista at Councill Square, a 336-unit apartment building. The five-story building is being built near the intersection of Davis Circle...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama

With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘This is an opportunity’: City votes to approve medical cannabis dispensing sites

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday night voted in favor of authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city limits. The Cullman County Commission passed a similar ordinance in July. Statewide, up to 37 dispensing sites will be approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and local leadership is hoping Cullman will have one of them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained, “The Legislature passed the Act 2021-45, the (Darren) Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act (sponsored by (Republican) Sen. (Tim) Melson of Florence) a little over a year ago. This legalized the lawful usage of medical cannabis throughout the entire state,...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, AL
wrganews.com

FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist

The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

