WNDU

Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That’s why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste. And right now, they’re gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

SJCPD receives donated non-verbal communication picture boards

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. On Monday, the Autism Society of Indiana donated 150 emergency communication boards to the St. Joseph County Police Department. The donation will help officers when they are dealing with emergency situations with non-verbal individuals. The SJCPD is hoping this...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Entrepreneur showcase spotlights women-owned businesses in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Women-owned businesses shared the spotlight at a local business showcase in South Bend!. C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative Inc. hosted the event inside the Rio Park events building Tuesday afternoon. More than 40 Michiana women-owned businesses highlighted their product lines, services, and more. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Bjork

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork. Bjork is 3 years old. Unfortunately, her owner passed away,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Traveling exhibit from NASA comes to the Coloma Public Library

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - The Coloma Public Library is hosting a traveling exhibit from NASA. It’s called From Our Town to the Moon, Mars and Beyond. After writing a grant, the library was one of eight other libraries in the country chosen to host the exhibit. The exhibit features...
COLOMA, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart boys found unresponsive in McNaughton Park

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart police are investigating how a 16-year-old boy ended up dead in McNaughton Park. Police found two 16-year-old boys laying, unresponsive, by the St Joseph River. After trying first aid and the use of Narcan to revive the boys, medics took them to the hospital. One boy...
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

$20 million industrial facility to open in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Dozens attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Portage Monday, Aug. 22, for a new 240,000-square-foot industrial building. “If you can imagine a football field long and a football field almost in width, that’s the size of this building,” said Jamie Clark, the President of Clark Logic, and the developer on this project.
PORTAGE, MI
WISH-TV

Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WOOD TV8

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]

