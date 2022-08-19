ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Four-run 1st inning powers Nolensville Little League to victory over Utah in LLWS

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ldvh1_0hNyX61J00

Nolensville little league scored early and often against Snow Canyon (Utah) at the Little League World Series on Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Nolensville's four-run first inning lifted the Southeast Region champions to a 11-2 victory over the Mountain Region champions in the U.S. bracket.

Jack Rhodes was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored, while Nash Carter's two-RBI double in the first inning helped Nolensville take early control.

Nolensville added two runs in the second and five runs in the fifth inning to pad the margin and provide the final score.

LLWS:What Mookie Betts told Easton Oliverson ahead of LLWS game vs Nolensville

WEDNESDAY'S GAME:Nolensville beats Massachusetts 5-3 in Little League World Series opener

Quick start

Nolensville, as the visiting team Friday, jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Utah came up to bat.

Nolensville had a walk and a single, then a strikeout. Nolensville's Wright Martin singled on a sharp ground ball to the Utah shortstop, who made a smart play to prevent the Nolensville runners from scoring.

But Nolensville eventually cashed in. Drew Chadwick drove in a run via a bases-loaded walk, and Carter's double down the left-field line, just over the third-base bag, scored two more.

Caz Logue's sacrifice fly to center scored Chadwick before a strikeout ended the inning.

Drew Chadwick's solid start

Chadwick ensured that Nolensville's early lead would not go to waste.

Utah scored a run in the first inning off a pair of hits, but Chadwick did not allow a baserunner in the second and third.

Chadwick's day concluded with two outs in the fourth inning, with runners on the corners in a 6-2 game. An attempted double steal by Utah was foiled, ending the fourth inning.

Chadwick finished with two hits allowed, two walks, two runs, one earned, and two strikeouts on 53 pitches. He also had an RBI, two walks and a run scored at the plate.

Nolensville will play at 2 p.m. Monday against Hagerstown (Indiana), which won 8-7 over Davenport (Iowa) on Thursday.

If Nolensville wins its next two games, it is in the United States final.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
103GBF

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
COLUMBIA, TN
visitcolumbiatn.com

Fall Fun in Columbia!

Nestled between Nashville and Hunstville, Columbia is the perfect and most charming spot for all things fall! The friendly faces are also a bonus. The Columbia Fresh Farmers' Market us a must-visit. Every Saturday, you will find all the produce, meet the locals, chat with the farmers, grab a loaf of homemade bread, and pick a bouquet of fresh flowers. Afterwards, take a walk downtown to grab some morning coffee!
COLUMBIA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
Nolensville, TN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Nolensville, TN
Williamsport, PA
Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
State
Utah State
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Llws#Nolensville Little League#Easton Oliverson
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro' Musician Billy Henson Died Sunday

(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Murfreesboro musician and writer Billy Henson passed away early Sunday morning (8/21/2022) surrounded by family. He was age 83. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced later. Henson was a regular on WGNS’ daily country music shows in the mid-50’s. His first broadcast was at...
tnrealestatelistings.com

408 Weaver Ln Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2430304

Affordable 2 / 1 in Springfield. New paint, flooring throughout. Off street parking and a nice backyard. We are looking for: applicants with a 600+ credit score, clean background check, no prior evictions, non-smoker no pets Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background. 1st months rent ($1, 000), last month's rent ($1, 000), and security deposit of $1, 000 required (total move in costs $3, 000 plus application fees). Everyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will have to fill out an application.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wilsonpost.com

Realtor wins $20M sales award

April Harrington, the Principal Broker at EXIT Real Estate Experts in Old Hickory, was recently awarded Top Gun Award by EXIT Southeast. The Top Gun Award recognizes sales professionals who have reached $20 million in sales for the 2021 sales year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022).
OLD HICKORY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Retired judge: Lack of beds for juveniles arrested in football game shooting ‘a total disgrace’ | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by retired Judge Wayne Shelton on gunshots being fired during a football game...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy