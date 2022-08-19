Four-run 1st inning powers Nolensville Little League to victory over Utah in LLWS

Nolensville little league scored early and often against Snow Canyon (Utah) at the Little League World Series on Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Nolensville's four-run first inning lifted the Southeast Region champions to a 11-2 victory over the Mountain Region champions in the U.S. bracket.

Jack Rhodes was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored, while Nash Carter's two-RBI double in the first inning helped Nolensville take early control.

Nolensville added two runs in the second and five runs in the fifth inning to pad the margin and provide the final score.

Quick start

Nolensville, as the visiting team Friday, jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Utah came up to bat.

Nolensville had a walk and a single, then a strikeout. Nolensville's Wright Martin singled on a sharp ground ball to the Utah shortstop, who made a smart play to prevent the Nolensville runners from scoring.

But Nolensville eventually cashed in. Drew Chadwick drove in a run via a bases-loaded walk, and Carter's double down the left-field line, just over the third-base bag, scored two more.

Caz Logue's sacrifice fly to center scored Chadwick before a strikeout ended the inning.

Drew Chadwick's solid start

Chadwick ensured that Nolensville's early lead would not go to waste.

Utah scored a run in the first inning off a pair of hits, but Chadwick did not allow a baserunner in the second and third.

Chadwick's day concluded with two outs in the fourth inning, with runners on the corners in a 6-2 game. An attempted double steal by Utah was foiled, ending the fourth inning.

Chadwick finished with two hits allowed, two walks, two runs, one earned, and two strikeouts on 53 pitches. He also had an RBI, two walks and a run scored at the plate.

Nolensville will play at 2 p.m. Monday against Hagerstown (Indiana), which won 8-7 over Davenport (Iowa) on Thursday.

If Nolensville wins its next two games, it is in the United States final.