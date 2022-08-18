ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

CPS, Missouri’s fifth-largest district, is expected to grow

Classes for Columbia Public Schools (CPS) begin tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and CPS’ Michelle Baumstark says enrollment will likely increase over last year. Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that CPS schools and district offices have been very busy for weeks with enrollments and registration. Last year’s enrollment was 18,527. CPS...
Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 22nd, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri has its largest surplus of money in the state’s history and he wants to give some of that cash back to citizens. He’s scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to announce his plans to ask the Missouri Legislature to cut the tax rate from the current five-point-four percent to about four-point-eight percent. The governor hopes to have the tax cut begin in January. He also wants agriculture tax credits extended from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers and young farmers. Parson has been traveling across the state to meet with lawmakers about his tax cut plan.
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10

Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill

The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers

In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
