939theeagle.com
CPS, Missouri’s fifth-largest district, is expected to grow
Classes for Columbia Public Schools (CPS) begin tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and CPS’ Michelle Baumstark says enrollment will likely increase over last year. Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that CPS schools and district offices have been very busy for weeks with enrollments and registration. Last year’s enrollment was 18,527. CPS...
Gov. Mike Parson wants to lower Missourians’ income tax
Governor Mike Parson plans a news conference Monday, August 22.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 22nd, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri has its largest surplus of money in the state’s history and he wants to give some of that cash back to citizens. He’s scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to announce his plans to ask the Missouri Legislature to cut the tax rate from the current five-point-four percent to about four-point-eight percent. The governor hopes to have the tax cut begin in January. He also wants agriculture tax credits extended from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers and young farmers. Parson has been traveling across the state to meet with lawmakers about his tax cut plan.
Jefferson City woman files lawsuit aimed at knocking recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged that...
krcu.org
Missouri governor calls a special legislative session for a $700 million income tax cut
Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that state lawmakers will be returning to the Missouri Capitol after the Labor Day weekend to weigh passing a $700 million income tax cut and slate of agricultural tax incentives. Parson’s proposal would lower the state’s top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and...
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
ksmu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
Why Missourians could see an increase in their paycheck come 2023
Gov. Mike Parson said Missourians should see an increase in their paychecks starting in January, as long as lawmakers do their job during a special session.
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
Jackson County may vote on repealing state’s abortion ban
Jackson County voters may be allowed to vote on whether to repeal Missouri's abortion ban as early as the November 2022 election.
tncontentexchange.com
The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill
The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
Lawsuit filed to bar marijuana legalization question from Missouri ballot
A Jefferson City woman who works with a national anti-drug organization filed a lawsuit last week to block an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana from the Missouri ballot. The post Lawsuit filed to bar marijuana legalization question from Missouri ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers
In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
kttn.com
State Senator Dan Hegeman asking Missourians to “Think Carefully” when voting on recreational marijuana in November
State Senator Dan Hegeman of Cosby is asking Missourians to “think carefully” when voting on the November ballot issue that would allow sales of recreational marijuana to persons 21 years of age and older. In 2018, 65 percent of Missouri voters said “yes” to “medical marijuana”. This allowed...
kcur.org
Some legal marijuana advocates say Missouri's ballot issue doesn’t help enough with convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
