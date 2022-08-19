ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton man, 39, identified as victim in Framingham fatal motorcycle crash

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM — A 39-year-old Hopkinton man has been identified as the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash last weekend on Salem End Road.

The cause of the crash that killed Thomas Toomey remains unknown, authorities said.

Authorities say Toomey was riding on Salem End Road at about 8:20 p.m. last Friday when he crashed into a utility pole near 300 Salem End Road. It appears no other vehicle was involved, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Framingham Police Department, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser created to help raise money for his family, Toomey had four daughters — Caitlyn, Tommi, Peyton and Riley. He is also survived by his sister, Stephanie Toomey-Johnson, and his father, Tom Toomey Jr.

"If you knew Tommy, you know that he was an incredibly talented artist and handy man. He was a big teddy bear and one of the kindest souls around," according to the GoFundMe. "Willing to give even a stranger the shirt off his back."

According to the fundraiser, Toomey is a combat veteran who served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. He was an avid motorcycle rider and animal lover.

Toomey's funeral was held on Friday in Lunenburg, followed by a celebration for live at Hollis Hills Farm in Fitchburg.

As of 5:15 p.m. Friday, the GoFundMe had raised more than $6,400 of the $10,000 goal. To donate, go to https://gofund.me/1d30c6a2.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

