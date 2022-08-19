ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence football is ready to reestablish its program

By David Fernandez
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – The Providence School of Jacksonville made news in Northeast Florida earlier this year when the Stallions tapped former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Moe Williams to be the program’s new head coach. Following an uneven run under head coach Bobby Dan McGlohorn over the last three seasons, Williams looks to reestablish the Providence program.

Williams isn’t unfamiliar with high school coaching or with Providence in particular, considering he spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the program. But now as head coach, Williams will lean on his experience and expertise, considering his professional pedigree.

The Stallions return a notable amount of talent from last season, with seniors assuming leadership roles. After a 3-7 campaign, Providence hopes to make a playoff push in 2022.

Last season, Providence averaged 16.7 points per game on offense, with the team’s best stretch coming over a three-game winning streak in September. During those victories, the offense put up 22.7 points per game, so the potential for a more potent offense is there.

Quarterback Brooks Hicken stands as one of 10 seniors on the roster and should be one of the leaders on offense. He’ll distribute the ball to several talented junior playmakers, including Jett Hood, Jalen Cam McKay, and Alex Wright.

On defense, the Stallions 25.8 points per game, but that number remains skewed by some bad losses. During Providence’s three-game winning streak, the defense didn’t surrender more than seven points to a single opponent, allowing just 5.7 points per contest.

The unit turns to senior leadership from Ashton Jordan, a key player from the Stallions’ secondary, and linebacker Braxton Mankus. Junior Tiago Tauler should be a significant contributor from his outside linebacker position as well. Other juniors likely to be contributors on defense include Jackson Cvercko, John King, and Samuel Peters.

Williams and the coaching staff are exciting for this season as the Stallions have shown a lot of determination and hard work during their summer conditioning workouts. If Providence’s young players demonstrate that improvement, the Stallions could push for a playoff spot in 2022.

Williams called his primary goals for the Providence football program to “establish consistency” and “create a culture.” The Stallions’ last winning season came in 2019, when the team finished with a 6-2 record. Providence’s last playoff victory came back in 2010.

Last year, Providence saw three of its seniors sign to play collegiately, which continues a trend of graduating players to the next level. The Stallions have sent 26 football players to college ranks over the last 10 years.

With the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) shift to a new Metro/Suburban classification system, Providence finds itself in Class 1M (Metro) District 1.

The Stallions face a tall order in district play running up against nine-time state title winners, and back-to-back champs Trinity Christian Academy. The other teams in District 1-1M include Christ's Church Academy, North Florida Educational Institute, and University Christian.

