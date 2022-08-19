Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Firefighters offer unique way to tour downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local firefighters are using an old engine and tanker to show people the city they love. Hot Zone Party Fire Engine offers tours of downtown Asheville, brewery tours and even kids' birthday parties. The owners and drivers of Hot Zone have all worked as...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Fire Department plans meetings to include community in planning process
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department is hosting a series of strategic plan focus group meetings to share information and gather insight and feedback from members of the community. Fire officials hope the meetings will help them understand what the department needs to focus on in the...
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
WYFF4.com
Fire department asks Falls Park visitors to stay out of water after 8th waterfall rescue this year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville Fire Department is asking Falls Park visitors to stay off the rocks and out of the water after their eighth waterfall rescue this year. “We seem to see more daredevils try to brave these falls because face it, you look at here,...
WLOS.com
Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
WLOS.com
Hundreds of apartments proposed for land along French Broad River in Woodfin
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Woodfin’s largest untouched pieces of land along the French Broad River could soon be the site of a 672-unit apartment complex with at least 25 buildings. The Bluffs of Woodfin is a project from developers affiliated with Concept Companies and equity group...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
WLOS.com
Hola Carolina event celebrates migrant workers, families during harvest season
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hola Carolina and N.C. State Extension hosted a celebratory gathering honoring migrant farmworkers in Henderson County Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. Ad. “We are celebrating our farmworkers and their families,” said Adriana Chavela, executive director of Hola Carolina. “It is harvest season in this area,...
WLOS.com
Asheville girl to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're in New York on Sept. 17, you may see an Asheville resident in the bright lights of Broadway. Harlow Tarrant will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
WLOS.com
Henderson County Courthouse cleared after bomb threat forced evacuation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Courthouse has been deemed safe after a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon forced an evacuation and search of the building. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the county's 911 center received a call about a bomb threat at the courthouse around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.
FOX Carolina
Asheville officers investigating after two men attacked and robbed overnight
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after two men were reportedly attacked and robbed downtown early on Tuesday morning. Officers said they first responded to an area near College Street and Valley Street just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating reported gunshots fired on Saturday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that gunshots were fired near College Street on Saturday night. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots just before midnight on August 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots and caught a van leaving the area.
WYFF4.com
4 people injured, 1 critically, during shooting outside Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Four people were injured Saturday in a shooting outside a downtown Asheville business. Asheville police said officers were already in the downtown area about 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. They said the shots were fired outside a nightclub on Grove Street. When officers arrived,...
2 attacked, robbed in downtown Asheville
Police said two separate men were attacked with baseball bats and metal rods and robbed early Monday morning in Asheville.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city
Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
Man found dead inside vehicle at Upstate landmark
An Upstate man that was found dead inside a vehicle at a local landmark has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Scott Tyler Forster of Greer was found dead inside a car at Paris Mountain State Park.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
4 injured following shooting at Asheville nightclub
Four people were injured following a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a nightclub in Asheville.
