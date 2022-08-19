(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO