Illinois secretary of state candidates look for votes at state fair
(The Center Square) – The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election. Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democratic primary.
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law
(The Center Square) – An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorneys across the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois’ economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state
(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.
2020 Was the Deadliest Year for Illinois in the Last Decade
2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record.
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker continues COVID disaster; state police confiscate 1,000 guns; Sister Jean turns 103
Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again has extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation another month, this time through Sept. 17. According to Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19, and he gave himself emergency powers that have continued since April 2020. Thirty-four states give their legislatures authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
Study finds benefits causing education spending to go up despite falling enrollments
(The Center Square) – A new study shows inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 school revenues in Illinois grew by 55% between 2002 and 2020 while enrollment numbers decreased. The rise in overall costs despite the enrollment declines were driven by teacher benefit increases. Using the most recent Census Bureau data, the...
Homeowners Object To CO2 Pipeline Plan
Environmental groups and some Central Illinois landowners are gearing up for a fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that is slated for construction through the area. Navigator Heartland Greenway wants to build the underground pipeline through parts of several states, including 13 Illinois counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Christian....
