ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in

By Joey Palacios
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNiK4_0hNyV9AQ00

In Texas, a county elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation, as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election.

"The threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack of full time personnel for the elections office, unpaid compensation, and absurd legislation have completely changed the job I initially accepted," now-former Gillespie County Elections Administrator Anissa Herrera reportedly wrote in her resignation letter, dated Aug. 2.

She added: "The life commitment I have given to this job is unsustainable."

The letter was obtained by Votebeat through a public records request.

The Texas secretary of state's office provided a few more details about the threats, which Herrera first revealed to the local Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post.

"I don't know if there's been any threat since, we didn't get a lot of specifics about the threats, only that they were a combination of social media stalking and other kinds of threats against her in her capacity as elections administrator," Sam Taylor, assistant secretary for communications at the secretary of state's office, told Texas Public Radio.

The state to send in trainers

Now, two months before early voting begins for the November general election, the county, which is west of Austin, has no elections department.

"I really don't know what they're going to do and how they're going to hold the election in November. And they're going to have to do a lot of scrambling," said Joyce LeBombard, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas.

The Texas secretary of state's office plans to send in trainers to make sure Gillespie County can still hold an election this November.

Taylor said replacements would be trained by former election admins who work with the secretary of state's office in regularly training new elections officials. In the case of Gillespie County, workers in the tax office and county clerk's office will likely take up the initial responsibilities.

"The [county] judge has told us there are still employees in the county clerk and county tax-assessor collector's office who have run elections in the past," Taylor said. "Albeit that was back in 2019 and earlier. So a lot has changed about election laws since then. So that's why our office is going to be sending our trainers, we've got about six to eight trainers on our staff. All of them are former county election officials themselves ."

Under Texas law, counties appoint elections administrators through a locally created commission that includes the county judge, county clerk, tax-assessor collector and the chairs of the county political parties.

Early voting in Texas starts on Oct. 24, giving state officials a two-month window to train replacements until a new elections administrator is appointed — an appointment that may not happen until after the November election.

Gillespie County, where Trump secured 79% of the vote in 2020, has just over 20,000 registered voters.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Fredericksburg, the county seat, days after the resignation as part of a statewide campaign tour.

He said the threats were an attack on American democracy and criticized some Texas voting laws that he said make it difficult to register and cast mail ballots.

"Not only are we the toughest state in which to register to vote, in which to cast a ballot, but you have election workers in Gillespie being run out of office, you have election workers and others in other counties within the state who feel under constant attack, you have now an elections law that allows partisans to come to polling places to serve as poll watchers really with free rein to intimidate voters who show up," O'Rourke said.

Texas has been an especially difficult place for election workers in recent years, according to Remi Garza, the immediate past president of the Texas Association of Election Administrators. He points to the state's relatively new expanded voting observer law.

"Before, [the law] was that they could 'observe' the activities of the polling place, and they changed that to 'see and hear' what's occurring, which makes it much more subjective to the individual who is watching," he said. "There's the chance they could be a little more intrusive to the process because they could claim they are not able to see or hear what's happening in a polling place."

Garza said the expansion of the voter observation law comes with legal protections that he said may occasionally give observers a sense of entitlement to be more engaged in the process than intended by the law. He said the role of observers is to monitor the voting process to ensure transparency and that voting laws are followed. He said observers are expected to do just that, not "coach" or "referee" election workers.

"It has never been before"

The Democratic-led U.S. House Oversight Committee last week released a report detailing threats made to election officials across the country. One such instance from Texas includes threats of hanging and harm to the children of a county election official.

"In Texas, 'personal attacks on national media outlets' led to alarming threats against an election administrator, including a social media call to 'hang him when convicted for fraud and let his lifeless body hang in public until maggots drip out of his mouth' and messages threatening his children, stating, 'I think we should end your bloodline,' " the report stated.

David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center of Election Innovation & Research, said these kinds of threats were not common before Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

" Gillespie County is one of the more extreme incidents with an entire county's election staff resigning," Becker said. "But we have to understand that election workers all over the country — in red states, blue states, battleground states, non-battleground states — from elected secretaries of state down to volunteer poll workers are being harassed and threatened in a way that we've never seen before. It's not worse than it's been before. It has never been before."

Comments / 73

Dr Unicorn
3d ago

This is how it started with Russia and Ukraine. Spread dissension then invade. We’re next if we keep turning on ourselves. 🇺🇸

Reply
13
Easylivinglady Easylivinglady
3d ago

I guess, if trump wants this kind of mess in our elections, then maybe Texas should stay out of the election. How can anyone cast a vote in such hostile environment with people who are last minute replacements. Maybe if things get fixed, they can participate in the election after this one in November. You play trump's game, How can any votes be considered legally casted. Just a down side to the damage that's been done to our election system since he took a stolen office.

Reply(3)
23
Dennis Thomas
3d ago

Just what Greg Abbot wanted now Texans don’t even have to vote he will take of it for y’all just like leading steer to the Slaughterhouse.

Reply
17
Related
KHOU

Come November, Texas Attorney General race could be close

HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza for the top law enforcement job in Texas. Undecided voters and dark clouds are hanging over Paxton amid federal investigations of wrongdoing -- likely damaging his polling numbers. However, Republicans are hoping...
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."

"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KTSA

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”

Sanitary tampons for menstruation period over pink background. Female health care concept. “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
David Becker
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Texas residents fed up with border crackdown

Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls statewide weather briefing to prepare for changing conditions

TEXAS — As heavy rain moves over Texas, Flash Flood Warnings are popping around the western and northern parts of the state, and these same widespread rain events now extend to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In response, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide weather briefing with over 350 local emergency response officials — including mayors, county judges, first responders and private sector partners — throughout Texas to plan for potential flooding or worse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Election State#Blue States#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#Texas Public Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. The jury got the case around noon after a morning of final remarks, including a fiery challenge by defense lawyers who accused the FBI of manufacturing a scheme against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Prosecutors, however, called that a phony narrative. “These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “And they made a real bomb. That’s far enough, isn’t it?” After a nine-day trial, Kessler repeatedly urged jurors to also focus on what Fox and Croft were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants inside the group that summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
125K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy