Worcester School Committee votes to raise pay for substitute teachers to $110 a day: ‘We’re very much below everybody else’

Southwick’s new school committee member emphasizes need for communication
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board and the Southwick members of the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Desiree Melloni to the School Committee to fill a recently vacant seat. Melloni will fill out a term that expires in 2025, after former School Committee member Jonathan...
wgbh.org
Worcester Public Schools will raise pay for substitute teachers amid staffing shortage
Substitute teachers for Worcester Public Schools will see a pay raise this school year as the district tries to attract more staff. The district’s school committee unanimously approved a request from Superintendent Rachel Monárrez on Thursday to increase substitutes’ daily pay from $85 to $110 — a nearly 30% bump. During last week’s school committee meeting, Monárrez said the raise will help the district respond to a shortage of substitute teachers.
Holyoke Community College president Christina Royal is all in - for one more year before retiring next July
HOLYOKE - As Christina Royal prepares for her final academic year as president of Holyoke Community College, she says she’s asked what’s in store for her next. “People ask me where I’m going,” she said yesterday after her plans to retire on July 14 were announced. “I’m going to focus on leading HCC. Anyone who knows me knows I won’t be phoning it in.”
Massachusetts National Guard providing physical, mental and financial support for Reda Said, soldier whose arm had to be amputated due to a work injury
The Massachusetts National Guard will be providing physical, mental health and financial support for a soldier whose left arm ended up being fully amputated due to a vehicle-related incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham. Reda Said’s left arm was partially amputated in a vehicle-related accident while working at...
Rising Jones Library renovation costs alarm Amherst trustee
AMHERST — The six Jones Library Trustees have pushed in unison for the $36 million expansion and renovation of the nearly century-old Amity Street building. But with new cost estimates of between $43 million and $53 million — along with willingness to drain the library’s nearly $9 million endowment, if need be, to pay for project — this consensus was shattered at Monday’s meeting.
Worcester County Food Bank has seen a 26% increase in users over 2019; CEO says inflation is to blame
More people are seeking help from food pantries, but it’s not because they are unemployed. People coming into El Buen Samaritano Food Program for the first time in 2022 have jobs in the restaurant industry, at the TJ Maxx and Amazon factories and as assistant teachers at local schools, according to executive director Mari Gonzalez.
Robyn Kennedy and Mayor Joe Petty debate ahead of Sept. 6 primary for First Worcester district State Senate seat
With the primary vote two weeks away, Robyn Kennedy and Worcester Mayor Joe Petty faced off in a debate Monday night to reach voters in the First Worcester district. Kennedy and Petty are running to replace State Sen. Harriette Chandler, who announced in January that she would not run for reelection. The two candidates for State Senate met at The Willows for the debate, which was broadcast by Radio Worcester.
Springfield lieutenant governor fundraiser backs Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll — not Western Mass. state Sen. Eric Lesser
A powerful Republican lobbyist and former Springfield city councilor has helped coordinate a fundraiser for Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, in the frenzied lead-up to the Sept. 6 primary — forging a prominent breach from state Sen. Eric Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat running for the post, too.
Hometown rapper Joyner Lucas to host rally with state Senate candidate Joseph Petty Sunday
WORCESTER — Hometown rapper Joyner Lucas will join Mayor Joseph M. Petty for a Get Out the Vote rally Sunday, according to a poster shared by the Petty campaign. Petty is seeking to succeed state Sen. Harriette L. Chandler, D-Worcester, at the Statehouse. He is being challenged in the Democratic primary by former YWCA of Central Massachusetts executive Robyn K. Kennedy, also of Worcester.
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Earlier this month, Beacon Mobility,...
Framingham Police: Bank Stops Scam That Could Have Cost Victim Almost $4,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an attempted scam at the Citizen’s Bank branch at 74 Main Street. On Friday, August 19, around 9:30 a.m., an individual tried to have a victim cash a check and send money to them for almost $4,000, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Westfield City Council stalls transfer of trash facility from Board of Health to DPW
WESTFIELD — At-large Councilor Dan Allie asked the City Council on Aug. 18 to approve the transfer of care, custody, management and control of the Twiss Street Transfer Station from the Board of Health to the Board of Public Works, with the recommendation of the City Properties Committee, which Allie chairs. However, the majority of councilors voted to send it back to his committee.
Holyoke schools detail COVID guidelines for upcoming academic year
HOLYOKE — Students can ditch masks for the upcoming academic year, according to new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Holyoke Public Schools. The school year begins Aug. 29 for grades 1-12. The city’s public schools will adhere to state and federal guidelines, a strategy to protect “vulnerable and symptomatic” individuals. However, the district’s mitigation measures also recognized the need for less restrictive measures.
Voting by mail in Massachusetts: More than 160,000 voters have already returned their ballots ahead of Sept. 6 primary
Hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters have already applied to vote by mail and sent in their ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, in which multiple statewide offices and down-ballot races are wide open — including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. The huge turnout...
LG candidate Sen. Eric Lesser alleges ‘dark money disgrace’ by opponent Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in new television advertisement
The tone of the lieutenant governor’s race shifted Monday with the release of a new television and digital advertisement from candidate Sen. Eric Lesser that takes aim at Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and a super PAC supporting her. The 30-second spot, which is set to air on broadcast stations...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester native training to become an EMT through 'Earn While You Learn' program
WORCESTER, Mass. - Taking information from a textbook and using it in real life is the idea behind Vital Emergency Services' 'Earn While You Learn' program. "When we had our medical chapter, we immediately learned about the use of Narcan," said Chelsea Amoako, a Worcester native who is going through the program. "When that gets introduced into the course work it makes it so much easier to be able to remember."
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Plan Accordingly: 2 for Tuesdays at I Love Frankie's Pizza in Worcester
WORCESTER - Every Tuesday at I Love Frankie's in Worcester, customers can buy an 18” pizza and get a second one of equal or lesser value for free. The popular pizza shop on Vernon Hill -- at the corner of Dorchester Street and Providence Street -- brought back the 2 for 1 special last week.
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
WCVB
Coworkers apply tourniquet after 22-year-old suffers severe injury at National Guard Armory in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Coworkers applied a tourniquet to an injured peer Saturday after he suffered a severe left arm injury in Framingham over the weekend, according to Fire Department Chief Michael Dutcher. The incident occurred just before noon on Saturday at the National Guard Armory, located at 522 Concord...
