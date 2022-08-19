ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester School Committee votes to raise pay for substitute teachers to $110 a day: ‘We’re very much below everybody else’

By Kiernan Dunlop
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Worcester Public Schools will raise pay for substitute teachers amid staffing shortage

Substitute teachers for Worcester Public Schools will see a pay raise this school year as the district tries to attract more staff. The district’s school committee unanimously approved a request from Superintendent Rachel Monárrez on Thursday to increase substitutes’ daily pay from $85 to $110 — a nearly 30% bump. During last week’s school committee meeting, Monárrez said the raise will help the district respond to a shortage of substitute teachers.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Community College president Christina Royal is all in - for one more year before retiring next July

HOLYOKE - As Christina Royal prepares for her final academic year as president of Holyoke Community College, she says she’s asked what’s in store for her next. “People ask me where I’m going,” she said yesterday after her plans to retire on July 14 were announced. “I’m going to focus on leading HCC. Anyone who knows me knows I won’t be phoning it in.”
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts National Guard providing physical, mental and financial support for Reda Said, soldier whose arm had to be amputated due to a work injury

The Massachusetts National Guard will be providing physical, mental health and financial support for a soldier whose left arm ended up being fully amputated due to a vehicle-related incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham. Reda Said’s left arm was partially amputated in a vehicle-related accident while working at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
MassLive.com

Rising Jones Library renovation costs alarm Amherst trustee

AMHERST — The six Jones Library Trustees have pushed in unison for the $36 million expansion and renovation of the nearly century-old Amity Street building. But with new cost estimates of between $43 million and $53 million — along with willingness to drain the library’s nearly $9 million endowment, if need be, to pay for project — this consensus was shattered at Monday’s meeting.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Robyn Kennedy and Mayor Joe Petty debate ahead of Sept. 6 primary for First Worcester district State Senate seat

With the primary vote two weeks away, Robyn Kennedy and Worcester Mayor Joe Petty faced off in a debate Monday night to reach voters in the First Worcester district. Kennedy and Petty are running to replace State Sen. Harriette Chandler, who announced in January that she would not run for reelection. The two candidates for State Senate met at The Willows for the debate, which was broadcast by Radio Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield lieutenant governor fundraiser backs Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll — not Western Mass. state Sen. Eric Lesser

A powerful Republican lobbyist and former Springfield city councilor has helped coordinate a fundraiser for Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, in the frenzied lead-up to the Sept. 6 primary — forging a prominent breach from state Sen. Eric Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat running for the post, too.
SALEM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Substitute#K12
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Hometown rapper Joyner Lucas to host rally with state Senate candidate Joseph Petty Sunday

WORCESTER — Hometown rapper Joyner Lucas will join Mayor Joseph M. Petty for a Get Out the Vote rally Sunday, according to a poster shared by the Petty campaign. Petty is seeking to succeed state Sen. Harriette L. Chandler, D-Worcester, at the Statehouse. He is being challenged in the Democratic primary by former YWCA of Central Massachusetts executive Robyn K. Kennedy, also of Worcester.
MassLive.com

Westfield City Council stalls transfer of trash facility from Board of Health to DPW

WESTFIELD — At-large Councilor Dan Allie asked the City Council on Aug. 18 to approve the transfer of care, custody, management and control of the Twiss Street Transfer Station from the Board of Health to the Board of Public Works, with the recommendation of the City Properties Committee, which Allie chairs. However, the majority of councilors voted to send it back to his committee.
WESTFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Holyoke schools detail COVID guidelines for upcoming academic year

HOLYOKE — Students can ditch masks for the upcoming academic year, according to new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Holyoke Public Schools. The school year begins Aug. 29 for grades 1-12. The city’s public schools will adhere to state and federal guidelines, a strategy to protect “vulnerable and symptomatic” individuals. However, the district’s mitigation measures also recognized the need for less restrictive measures.
HOLYOKE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester native training to become an EMT through 'Earn While You Learn' program

WORCESTER, Mass. - Taking information from a textbook and using it in real life is the idea behind Vital Emergency Services' 'Earn While You Learn' program. "When we had our medical chapter, we immediately learned about the use of Narcan," said Chelsea Amoako, a Worcester native who is going through the program. "When that gets introduced into the course work it makes it so much easier to be able to remember."
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy