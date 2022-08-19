Read full article on original website
Burn ban lifted in Montgomery County
Montgomery County lifted its burn ban Aug. 22. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County residents are now able to burn small limbs and leaves they find on their property after the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office lifted the burn ban Aug. 22, according to both the fire marshal’s website and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Harris County commissioners lift burn ban
Commissioners voted unanimously to lift the countywide burn ban during their Aug. 23 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners unanimously voted to remove the countywide burn ban at Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen’s request during their Aug. 23 meeting. The county enacted a burn ban across...
Spring, Klein leaders target safety ahead of 2022-23 school year
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman met with school district police chiefs across the Greater Houston area—including Spring and Klein ISDs—during an Aug. 3 news conference at Centennial Elementary in Humble ISD. (Courtesy Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office) State and local leaders are ramping up...
Walden Road to be widened
An overlay project will expand Walden Road from four lanes to five lanes beginning at Hwy. 105 and continuing 2.63 miles north into Precinct 1, according to Precinct 1 Special Projects Coordinator Jeffery Johnson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An overlay project will expand Walden Road from four lanes to five lanes...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration to help Texas counties impacted by flooding
"We are dealing with more extreme weather patterns," Abbott said during a news conference on Aug. 23. State officials have applied for federal assistance to help uninsured Texans who were impacted by the storms. (Courtesy Office of the Texas Governor) Following severe flooding in Dallas and other parts of the...
Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget
Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
See what TEA accountability ratings schools earned in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
See who has filed for the Nov. 8 Conroe ISD board of trustees election
Ten candidates have filed for election for the Conroe ISD board of trustees. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Positions 1, 2 and 3 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees are up for election Nov. 8. As of the end of the filing period Aug. 22, 10 candidates have filed applications as candidates. Board President Skeeter Hubert and Trustee Ray Sanders have filed for re-election for their respective positions. Position 1 trustee Dale Inman is not running for re-election.
Here's who is running for Willis ISD school board in the Nov. 8 election
Ten candidates are running for the four open Willis ISD board of trustees positions. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Candidate filing for the Nov. 8 general election closed Aug. 22, and 10 candidates are running for the four open Willis ISD board of trustees positions, according to candidate filing information posted on the district's website.
Campus data: See Conroe ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses
(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district’s elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus
Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In the week of Aug. 15-22, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 179 COVID-19 patients per day, a slight decrease to the 184 average patients per day admitted in the week of Aug 8-14, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Royalty Meat Co. combines agriculture expertise, Texas-raised meat
Alec Ramirez, owner of Royalty Meat Company, sells a variety of meat from Texas family-owned farms. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Local business owners Alec and Kristie Ramirez bring lifetimes of experience in the agriculture industry to League City through Royalty Meat Co. Alec and Kristie, parents to Dax Ramirez, own...
Clifford Tatum approved as Harris County’s next elections administrator
Clifford Tatum will likely be sworn in as the county's next elections administrator during Commissioners Court on Aug. 23. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Harris County Election Commission voted 4-1 to approve Clifford Tatum’s appointment as Harris County’s next elections administrator on Aug. 16. Tatum can...
Learn about Mar Bella, August's featured neighborhood
Located near Hwy. 96 and Hwy. 146, Mar Bella in League City is close to various attractions, including dining and entertainment and the waters of Galveston Bay. Schools: Sandra Mossman Elementary School, Bayside Intermediate School, Clear Falls High School. Property taxes (in dollars) Galveston County 0.41494. Clear Creek ISD 1.1797.
Casa Luna Imports opens in Tomball
The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Casa Luna Imports opened its doors at 15131 FM 2920, Tomball, in July, according to owner Jose Luis. The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues, with products including planters and bird baths. 346-488-0879. www.facebook.com/casalunatomball.
Officials from Pearland, Friendswood, Alvin ISDs react to TEA accountability ratings
In the Pearland and Friendswood area, Pearland and Friendswood ISDs received an A rating, the highest possible outcome; Alvin ISD received a B. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Education Agency accountability reports for individual school districts and other education agencies have been released for the 2021-22 school year. In the Pearland...
7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits
7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
Pearland Fire Department promotes Jacob Johnson to assistant chief
The Pearland Fire Department will have a new assistant chief beginning Aug. 20. (Courtesy city of Pearland) The Pearland Fire Department will have a new assistant chief beginning Aug. 20. The fire department appointed Jacob Johnson as the new assistant chief, the city of Pearland announced in an Aug. 11...
Harris County commissioners put $1.2B bond on November ballot in split 3-2 vote
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle and Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey voted against putting a $1.2 billion bond issue on the November ballot during a special court session on Aug. 18. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story was updated to provide additional information from Daniel Ramos regarding the...
Gessner Road extension project delayed until further notice
Construction on a project extending Gessner Road from West Road to Fallbrook Drive began last summer and has since been put on hold. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction on a project extending Gessner Road from West Road to Fallbrook Drive began last summer and has since been put on hold.
