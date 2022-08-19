ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Burn ban lifted in Montgomery County

Montgomery County lifted its burn ban Aug. 22. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County residents are now able to burn small limbs and leaves they find on their property after the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office lifted the burn ban Aug. 22, according to both the fire marshal's website and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Harris County commissioners lift burn ban

Commissioners voted unanimously to lift the countywide burn ban during their Aug. 23 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners unanimously voted to remove the countywide burn ban at Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen's request during their Aug. 23 meeting. The county enacted a burn ban across...
Walden Road to be widened

An overlay project will expand Walden Road from four lanes to five lanes beginning at Hwy. 105 and continuing 2.63 miles north into Precinct 1, according to Precinct 1 Special Projects Coordinator Jeffery Johnson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An overlay project will expand Walden Road from four lanes to five lanes...
Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget

Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
See who has filed for the Nov. 8 Conroe ISD board of trustees election

Ten candidates have filed for election for the Conroe ISD board of trustees. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Positions 1, 2 and 3 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees are up for election Nov. 8. As of the end of the filing period Aug. 22, 10 candidates have filed applications as candidates. Board President Skeeter Hubert and Trustee Ray Sanders have filed for re-election for their respective positions. Position 1 trustee Dale Inman is not running for re-election.
Campus data: See Conroe ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses

(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district's elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus

Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In the week of Aug. 15-22, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 179 COVID-19 patients per day, a slight decrease to the 184 average patients per day admitted in the week of Aug 8-14, according to the TMC's COVID-19 dashboard.
Casa Luna Imports opens in Tomball

The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Casa Luna Imports opened its doors at 15131 FM 2920, Tomball, in July, according to owner Jose Luis. The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues, with products including planters and bird baths. 346-488-0879. www.facebook.com/casalunatomball.
7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits

7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com.
