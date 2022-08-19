Read full article on original website
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm so flabbergasted by this list and the audacity of getting something so wrong that I demand a retraction and an apology. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food. One thing Montanans love most to eat is a great sandwich. Sandwiches are fantastic meals for any time of the day, and then there is one famous sandwich that started in Montana. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, and I was sorely mistaken.
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive". It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise that when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically think of the TV series Yellowstone. And who wouldn't? I mean, it is entering its 5th season and has spinoffs being filmed right now in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people don't realize is that...
Kid Rock Doppelganger and Tribute is Taking Over Parts of Montana
I can still remember the day I wandered into Southgate Mall in Missoula and saw someone who melted my mind. As someone born and raised in Montana, it is not every day that you see celebrities in public. And when you do happen to run into one, you almost wonder if they are real or just a look-a-like. That day, I witnessed Pamela Anderson casually looking through a crowded clothes rack at Dillard's. I knew immediately that she was not just some Pam Anderson impersonator, but the real Playmate of the Year.
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time
Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
Jeopardy Recently Featured Montana As a Category! Did You Watch?
Jeopardy! is an American juggernaut. With nearly 40 seasons, literally hundreds of thousands of clues, and an entire database that tracks it all, it's no wonder just how much people love this game show. With a number of clues that high, there are bound to be Montana-themed ones in there. As it turns out, an episode last year featured an entire category all about Montana.
This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.
One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
Is it Illegal to Drive in Montana with Bare Feet?
When you're doing a cross-country road trip, and the windows are down with the music turned up, you may feel like kicking off your shoes to get the real feel of that backroad ride. But you may want to have your kicks close by because it may or may not...
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
3D weather: Montana's sunlight hours are growing shorter
Enjoy the long hours of sunlight while you can, because the days are already getting shorter. In the video above, Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain how much time we are losing each day. We are currently experiencing just under 15 hours of sunlight per day. However, we...
4-Day School Weeks in Montana May Be Worse for Kids
Dr. Timothy W. Tharp, of Savage, reached out to have his findings also included in this article. In 2014, while working toward his Doctorate in Education at the University of Montana, Dr. Tharp used population data and utilized the data from standardized tests taken by Montana Students over a seven-year period. Dr. Tharp concluded after the third year of schooling, with a 4-day a-week model, student achievement dropped significantly. If you'd like to read Dr. Tharp's full dissertation, click the button below.
These Types of Gas Stations Are Now Sadly Just History For Us in Montana
I saw an article in the Missoulian this morning about the last full-service gas station closing its doors. The owner of Gary's Service Station is 80 and like most businesses, he can't find anybody to help him do the work. He's 80 years old and is no longer going to fight to stay open.
Try these ‘sweet’ bakeries in Billings
Billings has plenty of bakeries, from delicious handmade pastries to customized special event cakes. Yelp lists several bakeries to try around the Magic City for anyone wanting a sweet pastry fresh out of the oven. Veronika’s Pastry Shop has a selection of delicious European pastries located on historic Montana Avenue....
Wendy’s E. Coli Outbreak in the Midwest – Coming to Montana next?
On August 19th, the CDC announced they are investigating an outbreak of E. coli in the Midwest. At this time, they could not confirm the exact source of the outbreak, however, the CDC has narrowed it down to Wendy's Restaurants and the lettuce they used on burgers. What do I...
Montana Wildfire update for August 22
The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
We Shopped. The Best Places in Billings to Find Cat or Griz Gear
College football is just weeks away in Big Sky Country, with the FCS kicking off the season on September 3rd. The Cats will play the McNeese State Cowboys at Bobcat Stadium at 6 pm, while the Griz will host the Northwestern State Demons at 1 pm at Washington Grizzly Stadium. Tickets for both games are likely to sell out. It looks like the Gold Rush game in Bozeman already has, except for the end zone student section.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
