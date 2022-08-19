Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month. “We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”
WIS-TV
Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
WIS-TV
Criminal case dismissed against former deputy accused of pulling hair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) A Richland County judge dismissed a criminal assault case against a former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday. Judge Philip Newsom dismissed the case against Kyle Oliver after the alleged victim didn’t show up to court and discovery wasn’t provided to the defense by the prosecution.
WIS-TV
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to viral video of deputy altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement about the TikTok video that shows a recent altercation at a courthouse between two deputies. The altercation was captured on video by a passerby in the courthouse. In the video, a female deputy can be heard...
WIS-TV
Winnsboro police arrest three teenagers in connection with recent drive-by shootings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Winnsboro police continue to investigate a string of shootings in the last month that have left one man dead, and five teenagers injured. The most recent shooting happened on Friday night. 21-year-old Martez Hughes was shot and killed at an Exxon gas station at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Ninth Street.
WIS-TV
Teenaged shooting suspect turns self in to police in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old shooting suspect turned himself in to police Monday in Sumter. Rakim Da’Veon Wells of Clement St. is charged with:. Police were called to a home on Barwick Rd at 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a family member found the 43-year-old James Matthew McCoy, Jr. wounded inside the home.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg police, S.C. State & Claflin leadership consider enhancing safety protocols following deadly shooting near campuses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Orangeburg police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that caused both South Carolina State University and Claflin University to lock down their campuses this weekend, city leadership and local law enforcement are considering enhancements to safety protocols. The shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIS-TV
CPD responds to shooting at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:30 p.m. According to officers when they arrived on scene, a 20-year-old man was found outside the complex injured in the upper body area. The...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Old Charleston Road head-on collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road. According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound...
WIS-TV
24-year-old killed in Orangeburg County crash, coroner says
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has named the man who died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Eutawville that injured two others. Harley Bozard, of Reevesville, died of injuries in the crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said...
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near their campus. The shooting left one person dead and three others injured. A university representative said the university is implementing additional safety measures. South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers said, “While this incident...
WIS-TV
One dead in Lexington County single-vehicle crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on SC-302 in Lexington County. The crash happened on Monday morning around 1:20 a.m., according to SC Highway Patrol. A car was traveling east on SC-302 when it went off the road near Old Orangeburg Road. The car...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Naomi Drive single-vehicle collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Ruben Cabrera, 28, of Gilbert as the victim of a collision on Naomi Drive. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Naomi Drive. According to the coroner, Cabrera was...
WIS-TV
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Newberry County fatal collision leaves one dead
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on I-26 near exit 72. The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The driver of a 2014 Kia Sedan was traveling west on I-26 and went off the...
WIS-TV
TSA advises Columbia flyers to leave firearms at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) held a briefing Tuesday at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to address firearms and other prohibited items. Mark Howell, the TSA Regional Spokesperson said nationwide the organization is concerned about a, “Rising escalation of firearms” being found at security checkpoints.
WIS-TV
Attorney Pledges $1k to help family or patient with Living with Leukemia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local attorney shared his story of battling cancer, and his pledge to help others who are facing the same battle. Chris Davis is an Attorney and founder of S. Chris Davis Law Firm through his newly founded “Chris Davis Leukemia Fund”, and it’s through that fund he plans to award $1,000 to another patient or family of a patient affected by Leukemia.
WIS-TV
Three resignations amid poll worker payment delay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputy Director Terry Graham publicly announced his resignation to the legislative delegation this morning. The decision comes one week after Director Alexandria Stephens announced hers. Simultaneously, some poll workers who serviced the Richland County precincts during June’s primary and runoff elections are reporting no payment.
Comments / 0