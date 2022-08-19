COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Winnsboro police continue to investigate a string of shootings in the last month that have left one man dead, and five teenagers injured. The most recent shooting happened on Friday night. 21-year-old Martez Hughes was shot and killed at an Exxon gas station at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Ninth Street.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO