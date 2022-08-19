Read full article on original website
IMPD K-9 officer Panda retires after years of service
INDIANAPOLIS — A decorated IMPD K-9 officer has turned in his badge after years of service to the department. In a social media post early this week, IMPD announced the retirement of 11-year-old Panda, who was donated to the department after multiple deployments with the Department of Defense. Panda...
Ground broken for new Lawrence fire station
LAWRENCE, Ind. — For the first time in 20 years, Lawrence is getting a new fire station. The city is breaking ground on the new building on North McCoy Street. The project will cost over $10 million on the site where former Lawrence Fire Department Station 38 once stood.
Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park. Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m. Police arrived and saw...
Need for mental health services highlighted by Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — It's been a little over a month since a gunman opened fire at Greenwood Park Mall, killing three people before an armed bystander took down the shooter. That violence highlighted a need, that already existed, for more mental health services in Johnson County. A network of...
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
Man found dead outside home in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
Marion County woman reunited with mother after lifetime search
INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine gaining a whole family you never knew you had in one phone call. A Marion County woman had been looking for her biological mother her entire life and finally found her. For 46 years, Dana Verrett had a piece of her missing. "It's like a love...
1 dead in Delaware County shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Box truck crashes through Carmel bridge, lands on 136th Street below; Driver arrested
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police made an arrest after an overnight single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Police say a box truck driver was going south on U.S. 31 a little bit after 1 a.m. when it crashed through the bridge wall. The truck then fell onto 136th Street below, in between two roundabouts. Both the bridge […]
‘Mommy, they shot my hand!’: Indy girl hit by gunfire while sleeping
A 9-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in a front upstairs bedroom of an Indianapolis townhouse.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
VIDEO: Indiana officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
Woman killed in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street, south of 10th Street in between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive, around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.
Greenwood Police, like many Indiana police departments, faces recruitment challenge
GREENWOOD, Ind. — To help recruit more police to IMPD, the city of Indianapolis is boosting salaries and adding bonuses for new officers. But law enforcement recruitment challenges aren't exclusive to Indy. The Greenwood Police Department is competing for cops, too. Ofc. Nicole Lisch was top of her class...
Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near the intersection […]
Downtown Indianapolis bars Taps and Dolls, 247 Sky Bar close
INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown bars Taps and Dolls and 247 Sky Bar have closed, according to the owner of the building. The popular nightclubs, located on South Meridian Street, officially shut their doors last Thursday. The downtown closure comes just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the...
IMPD: 9-year-old injured in shooting on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday morning. IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near Moller Road and West 56th Street, around 6 a.m. on Aug. 23 for a report of a person shot.
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
IMPD officer injured in February shooting gives update on recovery, faith
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released a recorded interview the department did with Officer Thomas Mangan and his wife, Emory, to check in with them and see how they are doing. It's the first time we're hearing from Mangan since he was shot in the line of duty in Fountain Square on Feb. 27.
