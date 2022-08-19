ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHR

IMPD K-9 officer Panda retires after years of service

INDIANAPOLIS — A decorated IMPD K-9 officer has turned in his badge after years of service to the department. In a social media post early this week, IMPD announced the retirement of 11-year-old Panda, who was donated to the department after multiple deployments with the Department of Defense. Panda...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ground broken for new Lawrence fire station

LAWRENCE, Ind. — For the first time in 20 years, Lawrence is getting a new fire station. The city is breaking ground on the new building on North McCoy Street. The project will cost over $10 million on the site where former Lawrence Fire Department Station 38 once stood.
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park. Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m. Police arrived and saw...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Man found dead outside home in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH
WTHR

Woman killed in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street, south of 10th Street in between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive, around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near the intersection […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Downtown Indianapolis bars Taps and Dolls, 247 Sky Bar close

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown bars Taps and Dolls and 247 Sky Bar have closed, according to the owner of the building. The popular nightclubs, located on South Meridian Street, officially shut their doors last Thursday. The downtown closure comes just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the...
WTHR

IMPD: 9-year-old injured in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday morning. IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near Moller Road and West 56th Street, around 6 a.m. on Aug. 23 for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

