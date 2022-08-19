Read full article on original website
WTOP
Amazon hopes to build data center on 60 acres in Prince William Co.
Amazon is seeking to build a 900,000-square-foot data center on 60 acres of land in Prince William County, along Virginia Route 28 in Bristow. In its request for a rezoning and special use permit, Amazon is seeking to rezone what is currently wooded agricultural-use property between 11479 and 11540 Nokesville Rd., near Piper Lane, into a planned business district.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
coloradopolitics.com
COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools
Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
tinyhousetalk.com
10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia
Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
Augusta Free Press
Inside how people really didn’t like the Youngkin-Rockingham County Fair piece
Boy, howdy, a few Republicans really didn’t like the article that I wrote on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visit to the Rockingham County Fair this week. One guy tried to tell on me to my boss, which is funny, since I’m the boss, and when I emailed him back to tell him that, he demanded that I never contact him again.
pagevalleynews.com
Milnes dies
August 22, 1889 — As had been expected almost daily for several weeks past, Hon.William Milnes died at his home in this county last Wednesday evening about 5 o’clock, and was buried with Masonic honors in the town that bears his name on last Saturday. Mr. Milnes came...
pagevalleynews.com
Nora Juanita Grube
Nora Juanita Grube, 99 years old, of Luray, died on August 15, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Grube was born on December 7, 1922, in Punxsutawney, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara Belle (McCarty) Stiver. Nora was married to Harland Grube, who preceded her in...
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
pagevalleynews.com
Thomas Patrick Blanche
Thomas Patrick Blanche, 74, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 16, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a son of the late John Blanche and Dorothy Clark Blanche. Thomas was a police officer for the City of Philadelphia...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
royalexaminer.com
Bank robbery suspect arrested
On 08/18/2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money. The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern design, gray cargo shorts and black...
WTOP
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
pagevalleynews.com
Page Valley Fair celebrates 70 years with parade, rides, demo derby and Confederate Railroad
LURAY, Aug. 22 — While the 70th edition of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair officially kicked off on Saturday, fair activities get into full swing tonight as Monday features “Kid’s Night”. All school-aged children will be admitted FREE on Monday night, as well as...
pagevalleynews.com
Susan Faye ‘Susie’ McInerney
Susan Faye “Susie” McInerney, 62, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. Mrs. McInerney was born January 24, 1960 in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late James C. Hensley and Joan Faye Orye Thomas. She attended Page County High School and...
pagevalleynews.com
Wayne Harding Painter
Wayne Harding Painter, 73, of Stanley, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1949, in Luray and was a son of the late Marion Painter and Charlotte Turner Painter. Mr. Painter worked at Wrangler for 30 years as an auditor. He was a member of...
fredericksburg.today
DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
