Boise man accused of fatally stabbing another man; victim identified
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 39-year-old Boise man is accused of stabbing another man to death late last week. Boise Police says officers were called to a home near Orchard Street and Franklin Road Friday at about 10:55 p.m. Officers took Jorge Lossi into custody and charged him with second-degree murder.
Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
18-year-old stabbing victim shares her story: 'It doesn't just all go away'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It started with a snapchat message from her friend's husband, asking Bailey Fanopolous help him Christmas shop for his wife. "Of course I said yes. I'm more than welcome to help out with people, and I had to go pick him up because they only have one vehicle, and she was using that one," Fanopolous said.
City of Nampa celebrates beginning of State Highway 16 construction
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa celebrates beginning construction for the new State Highway 16 Specific Area Plan (SAP) on Monday. Governor Little spoke about the importance of the project. "This project in particular is a well planned, north/south connector that hooks up to all our east/west corridors and, of...
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Bicycle stop sign
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Everyone knows the rules for stop signs while driving a car, but what about while riding a bike? In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills shows us the rules for stopping at a red light and a stop sign on a bike. Click...
Brush fire grows to 710 acres along Interstate-84
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A brush fire southeast of Boise has grown to roughly 710 acres. Bureau of Land Management officials are working on the Doubletapp Fire, which is near Simco Road. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the incident started as a vehicle fire, which spread to nearby...
How does Boise's hot summer stack up historically?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — People have felt the heat in the Treasure Valley, but it's not just a feeling. This year, Boise broke the record for the most triple digit days in a single summer. August 21 was Boise's 21st day of triple-digit temperatures, breaking the record of 20...
Fire crews make progress on Four Corners Fire, make structures more defensible
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fire crews made progress Sunday on several sections of the Four Corners Fire. They removed hazard trees and vegetation, cut fireline, and installed pumps and hoses near homes to make structures more defensible. Heavy equipment was employed to mulch and brush off the road near...
Boise mayor says Bundy 'intentionally misrepresented' park reservation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise mayor Lauren McLean says her office has canceled a park reservation for Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy. Bundy has been promoting a campaign rally for Sept. 10 at Cassia Park on social media, but the city says the reservation was made under a different name and for a different purpose.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'People from all over the country' come to event
CBS2 News Staff — CBS2 is proud to be the official TV home of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We're teaming up with CapEd Credit Union and Townsquare Media for the event. It's something radio host Kevin Miller says people look forward to all year. "You know, it's...
Cooler weather will move in...temporarily
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the temperatures are going to remain above average for the next two weeks! After the hottest summer on record, it would be nice to at least see temperatures near the average for this time of the year. While that may happen this weekend, the overall trend is for the highs to warm back up by the first of next week. Hang in there. Here’s how things are shaping up for now.
Students at NNU prepare to come back to campus
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Students are Northwest Nazarene University have just a few days left of summer break. The school welcomes back its students on Friday morning with an orientation. “We look forward to welcoming students back to campus for the 2022-2023 academic year,” said Joel Pearsall, president. “The...
