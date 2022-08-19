CAYCE, S.C. — An 18-year-old Airport High School student has been arrested after authorities found a gun in his backpack on Monday. According to the Cayce Police Department, officers were tipped off by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department that 18-year-old Treyvon Arteigas Hampton was one of multiple students from the high school who were believed to have been involved in an altercation and shooting near Gaston on Saturday.

