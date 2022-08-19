Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot at apartment complex in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia. Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter. Officials say investigators are at the apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue looking for evidence, talking to residents and...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month. “We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”
Man was justified in killing man who broke into his Lexington home, prosecutors determine
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Police say a fatal shooting pf a man at a home earlier this month has been ruled a justified act of self-defense. Officers say the decision was made after the 11th Circuit Solicitor reviewed evidence from the shooting the Mallard Lake neighborhood on August 16.
The Post and Courier
Assault charges dropped for Columbia-area deputy fired after pulling woman by hair
COLUMBIA — Assault charges against a former Richland County deputy were dropped Aug. 23 after the victim, who was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground, didn’t show up for court. Former Deputy Kyle Oliver was fired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and arrested on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
WIS-TV
Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
wgac.com
Woman Shot and Killed at Downtown Distribution Center in Augusta
An Augusta woman was shot and killed early this morning in the 1100 block of 5th Street. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 43-year-old Cynthia Wright was shot at least one time. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident reportedly happened on the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution...
Student tied to Gaston shooting caught with gun at Airport High School, police say
CAYCE, S.C. — An 18-year-old Airport High School student has been arrested after authorities found a gun in his backpack on Monday. According to the Cayce Police Department, officers were tipped off by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department that 18-year-old Treyvon Arteigas Hampton was one of multiple students from the high school who were believed to have been involved in an altercation and shooting near Gaston on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
WIS-TV
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
abccolumbia.com
Home invasion death ruled justifiable homicide
A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department says a recent shooting that resulted in a death was determined to be a justifiable homicide. On August 16th, police say Matthew Stanfield of Colorado entered the home of his sister in the Mallard Lakes subdivision.Stanfield was shot and killed during an altercation with his brother in law in a home on Widgeon Dr.
abccolumbia.com
Victim of Fatal Shooting in Fairfield County identified by Coroner
FAIRFIELD, CO SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Winnsboro. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 21 year old Martez Ke’Montae Hughes, of Winnsboro, SC, was pronounced dead on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland. The coroner says Hill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Darlington County man charged with murder in Timmonsville-area killing
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man Darlington County man has been charged with murder in the death of a man found shot to death Tuesday inside a car in the Timmonsville area, Florence County authorities said. Nicaise Antwan Stevenson, 23, of Lamar, was arrested on Sunday. He remained in the Florence County Detention Center […]
Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
WLTX.com
Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
Man turns self in day after Sumter neighborhood shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Police...
South Augusta man wanted for reckless conduct now in custody
Investigators need your help in locating a man they said is wanted for a reckless conduct incident that occurred earlier this month on 2nd Avenue near Gordon Highway in South Augusta.
Shooting near SC State kills 1, more security planned
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — One woman was killed and three other people were injured during a shooting at a home near South Carolina State University, prompting a campus lockdown for a few hours overnight, authorities said Monday. A 27-year-old woman from the Columbia suburb of Irmo was killed in the shooting late Sunday night, Orangeburg […]
WIS-TV
Irmo Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is asking the public to help locate a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Broad River Road, Sunday morning. According to officers on Aug. 21, a masked suspect entered the 7-eleven with a weapon and threatened to harm an employee. The...
abccolumbia.com
One person injured in Lexington shooting, investigation underway
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a Saturday night shooting in Lexington. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say he was shot in the upper body...
Comments / 3