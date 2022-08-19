Jorge Masvidal denies that he has verbally agreed to fight Gilbert Burns, ‘Durinho’ responds: “So UFC is lying than ok”

Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO