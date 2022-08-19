Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
PACS Set To Receive $460K Federal Grant For Fleet Vehicles
More than $3 million in federal funding is coming to some of Kentucky’s rural public transit agencies. Announced Tuesday by Governor Andy Beshear, seven groups and their respective projects will be lifted courtesy of the Commonwealth’s Better Transportation Program — which allows communities to apply for grant funds that were provided by the country’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Reports Highest-Ever Tourism Impact
Too often, the joke is made that there’s “nothing to do” in west Kentucky. Tourism spending from last year says otherwise. The state’s 2021 economic impact data regarding visitors to the Commonwealth was released Tuesday afternoon, and Christian County experienced its largest-ever revenue tally last year at $212.9 million.
wkdzradio.com
Video – Kentucky State Fair Shuttle Ride
One of the best ways to travel around the Kentucky Exposition Center and see the Kentucky State Fair is by riding one of the shuttles that run every day. Your Ag Edge recently caught a shuttle ride at the fair and shares the experience in this video.
wkms.org
About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse
More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Hiring Conservation Officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hiring soon to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 30. Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. To apply, visit personnel.ky.gov during the application period. The online application must be completed to be considered.
wymt.com
Team Kentucky leaders, Kentucky team leaders partner with Samaritan’s Feet for shoe giveaway
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman, Governor Andy Beshear’s senior advisor Rocky Adkins, and coaches from the University of Kentucky made a visit to Floyd County Tuesday to help students in the area start school off on the right foot. Hundreds of families lined up outside of...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Tourism Pig Carrying Message To State Fair
A pig from the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism is helping to spread the message about visitor opportunities in the county. Trigg County Tourism Representative Kerry Allen says the small pig that has wheels has become a symbol for tourism in the county. Allen says the pig most recently accompanied him to...
wdrb.com
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA Nabs $100K USDA Grant
On July 25, Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble inked a community development grant with officials from the US Department of Agriculture — bringing $100,000 to the Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA. During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved that action retroactively, in what should be a well-embraced lift for the...
KFVS12
Illegal marijuana grow operation found in Graves County, Kentucky
Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 25. A new proposal by the White House suggests a lone forgiveness of $10,000. American Legion riders raise money for legacy scholarship. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. American Legion riders raise money for legacy scholarship.
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
somerset106.com
Kentucky State Parks Recognized As ‘Best In Kentucky’ By Kentucky Living Magazine
Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2022 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth. This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured two Kentucky State Parks that claimed a first place showing in the categories of best long weekend getaway and best camping spot. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are:
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Native Joining Murray State Animal Science Faculty
Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture is welcoming two new faculty members to the animal science department. Assistant Dean Dr. Brian Parr says the new faculty will be working in the pre-veterinary program and the animal science department. Dr. Parr says both are great additions to the faculty...
wkyufm.org
Why Kentucky could feel more like Death Valley over the next 30 years
If you’ve spent this summer feeling like it’s really getting extra hot out here, it is not in your mind. A new report from the First Street Foundation describes a major warming region of the U.S. as an extreme heat belt — and Kentucky is among the states included. On this week’s edition of “Science Behind the Forecast,” WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew explains what and where the extreme heat belt is.
wymt.com
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
