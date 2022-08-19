Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Bus Shoulder Lane Added to Ringling Causeway
The city of Sarasota adds a new way for buses to get around traffic on the John Ringling Bridge. Buses can now co-exist with bicyclists and e-scooters in the shoulder lane. When traffic is slower than 15 mph, buses will be capable of using this shoulder, unless bicycles, or E-scooters are already in it.
Mobile homes left damaged after intense thunderstorm in Ellenton
ELLENTON - More than a dozen mobile homes in an Ellenton neighborhood were left damaged in Sunday's strong storms. “Thank god it’s not us, and thank god nobody that I know of got injured," said Colony Cove resident, Joe Kotowicz. An intense thunderstorm that rolled through the 55+ community,...
Big turn out at second food truck fundraiser
The Suncoast food truck community held a second fundraiser today for the Mendoza family at Big Top Brewery in Sarasota. A portion of sales from each truck was donated to the family. Both parents tragically lost their lives in a car accident Tuesday in Sarasota. A tire malfunction caused the...
ShorePoint Health Venice hospital to close in September
VENICE - ShorePoint hospital in Venice will be closing their doors to its patients next month. “It’s a sad day for Venice because it was something we depended on that was just a fixed structure that we knew was there," said Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Kathy Lehner.
New Publix opens in busy Manatee corridor
BRADENTON - A new Publix opens in Manatee County on State Road 64. This is a growing Manatee County corridor. The store is more than 48,000 square feet. It features an olive bar and has an upstairs seating area accessible by elevator or stairs. A Publix spokeswoman tells the Herald-Tribune that this store prototype -- with a deli island and upstairs seating -- is going to open in many areas.
Agriculture Commissioner speaks on Listeria investigation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - For the first time, Florida's Agriculture Commissioner is reacting to the Big Olaf Creamery investigation. The patient toll continues to rise in the Listeria outbreak traced to the Sarasota business. There are now 25 confirmed patients in the outbreak, all but one were hospitalized. One woman...
Suncoast gas prices tumble again this past week
SUNCOAST - Gas prices drop again over the past week. The price at the pump dropped another 11 cents since last week, averaging $3.50 on the Suncoast, down from $3.61 last week. Diesel has gone down even more, 15 cents from $4.83 to $4.68. Charlotte County currently has the cheapest...
Governor DeSantis spoke in Sarasota as part of his education agenda tour
Governor DeSantis spoke in Sarasota Sunday as part of his education agenda tour. Tensions were high at a protest outside the Sahib Shrine Event Center, leading up to his arrival. People were shouting at each other and peace keepers were struggling to calm down both sides. Mid interview you can...
Michael Lynch shares record-breaking story in new book, 'The Golden Gladiator'
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - One local, Suncoast resident, has chronicled his life as a football player in a book detailing his Guinness World Record-setting journey. Michael Lynch, a.k.a. 'The Golden Gladiator' authored his story of getting back on the football field at 64 years old, as shared in his autobiography, "The Golden Gladiator".
Suncoast HCA hospitals to hold hiring events
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - Hiring events to be held at Suncoast HCA Florida Hospitals this week. Tuesday, August 23rd, those interested can walk in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all four hospitals to meet with the local human resources teams at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Sarasota voters hit the polls
SARASOTA-Sarasota County expecting a record number of voters to cast ballots this primary election, and at the polls today many were mainly focused on the school board and other local races. “Because I feel like we’re at a real crisis point in our country, and I feel like everyone needs...
Preparing for Election Day on the Suncoast
SARASOTA- It’s Election Day on the Suncoast tomorrow, and even though it’s a midterm-primary there is something for everyone to vote on. Voter Turnout already high ahead of Tuesday’s midterm-primary election. “We’ve had approximately 7,300 people already early vote,” Assistant Supervisor of Elections for Manatee County Scott...
