KTAR.com
Boyfriend accused of fatally shooting woman in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX – The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed in a Phoenix apartment Monday night is accused of pulling the trigger, authorities said. Jermaine Lamar Houston, 36, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of 36-year-old Racal Monique Ramos, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police looking for suspects in two 2017 theft cases, one with an assault
This article originally appeared Jan. 22, 2018. A good Samaritan got hurt trying to stop a shoplifter. “He didn’t want this guy to get away with it,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, a man pulled up to the curb at the Home...
KTAR.com
Security guard at downtown Phoenix nightclub fatally shoots armed man, police say
PHOENIX – A security guard at a downtown Phoenix nightclub fatally shot an armed man Sunday night, authorities said. Officers found Travonte Hayes on the ground near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street with gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Hayes, 28, died after being taken to a hospital.
KTAR.com
Phoenix man charged with robbing nearly a dozen stores in Arizona, California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Phoenix man was charged Monday with robbing 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona before accidentally shooting himself after a bullet-punctuated high-speed chase, federal prosecutors said. Samuel Sven Smith, 26, was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of...
KTAR.com
Suspects suffer serious injuries in pair of Mesa police shootings within hours
PHOENIX — Suspects in separate Mesa police shootings within hours of each other suffered serious injuries, authorities said in updates Monday. The first incident happened around 5 p.m. when officers located 36-year-old Kevin McKinney at a retail complex at Dobson and Baseline roads. McKinney was wanted in New Mexico...
KTAR.com
2 hospitalized following south Phoenix shooting, suspect detained
PHOENIX — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in south Phoenix on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A woman in her 30s and a juvenile...
KTAR.com
Mesa police officers shoot suspect during Sunday barricade situation
PHOENIX – Police in Mesa said they shot a suspect during a barricade situation Sunday, the department’s second shooting of the day. The Mesa Police Department said they responded to a call about a burglary that was happening near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. Officers arrived...
KTAR.com
Mesa police investigating officer-involved shooting in shopping plaza
PHOENIX — Mesa police were involved in an officer-involved shooting near Dobson and Baseline roads on Sunday night, authorities said. No officers were harmed in the incident and the suspect was later transported to a local hospital, according to a statement from the Mesa Police Department. The suspect, 36-year-old...
KTAR.com
Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said. The incident happened before 7:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said. The person involved in the shooting left the area before police arrived, but...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police investigating shooting that kills man, injures another
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to a call around 2 a.m. of multiple gun shots being fired near 24th Street and Baseline Road. Upon arriving to the scene, police found a man...
KTAR.com
Kyrene district failed to protect Jewish student from antisemitic harassment, officials say
PHOENIX – An East Valley school district failed to protect a Jewish student from months of antisemitic harassment, violating her civil rights, federal officials said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) and the Kyrene School District reached a resolution over a complaint about the...
KTAR.com
City implements changes after May drowning in Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Following the drowning of a man in Tempe Town Lake a few months ago, the city made changes to how it responds to crises and how to connect people with barriers to services that can aid in ending their homelessness. “Tragic events can prompt genuine reflection,” City...
KTAR.com
Arizona projects get $2M in federal humanities grants
PHOENIX — Ten Arizona projects collectively received $2 million in funding that’ll support research, education and public programs in the humanities. Two projects in Phoenix and Scottsdale were awarded just over $581,000 to go toward digitizing 100,000 pages of Arizona newspapers that were published before 1963, as well as to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to meet collections preservations goals through sustainable storage improvements.
KTAR.com
Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations
PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
KTAR.com
Phoenix donors needed as blood donation center faces shortages
PHOENIX — Vitalant is seeking donors as the center has seen a downturn in available supply over the past few months. The donation center is down nearly 50% since the beginning of summer, with a shortage in recent days among O positive blood as it has fallen to a one-day supply, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Dutch Bros opening newest Phoenix drive-thru on Tuesday
PHOENIX — Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding in the Valley with a new location set to open in Phoenix on Tuesday. The shop is located near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. The location will also donate $1 from every drink sold on opening day to Ryan House, a center that offers children dealing with a pediatric illness palliative and respite care, the coffee shop said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Cycle Avondale featuring Phoenix Raceway gets revised route for 2022
PHOENIX — Registration is open to bicycle riders of all levels to enroll in this October’s Cycle Avondale event featuring a revised route which features Phoenix Raceway. The 31-mile bike ride event, presented by Avondale Toyota, will begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 at the city civic center near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street.
KTAR.com
Bell Bank Park in Mesa to host inflatable event on Saturday
PHOENIX — Bell Bank Park in Mesa will host an inflatable bounce park experience with more than 30 attractions for people of all ages. Legacy Sports USA is hosting the indoor inflatable event on Saturday, with sections for toddlers to teens, as well as an extreme section, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Sprouts to have location at redeveloped Papago Plaza in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Grocery chain Sprouts announced plans Tuesday to open a store with a two-story parking garage at the redeveloped Papago Plaza in Scottsdale. Construction on the Valley-based supermarket’s 23,000-square-foot location on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and McDowell roads is expected to begin early next year and is expected to open in 2024.
KTAR.com
Arizona State University opens school year with record number of students
PHOENIX – Arizona State University started the new school year last week with its largest enrollment ever, eclipsing 140,000 Sun Devils in person and online. ASU welcomed 140,759 undergraduate and graduate students to its main Tempe campus, satellite campuses and online programs when classes started on Thursday, the school said.
