inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Considers Moving First Fridays To Third Fridays
WARSAW – Main Street Warsaw is looking at moving First Fridays to the third Friday of every month. If moved, Warsaw’s First Friday events will be renamed Third Fridays. Food truck events on Fridays are also being considered for next year and will be discussed at a downtown business district meeting Thursday, Aug. 25, at Hoplore, 307 W. Market St.
inkfreenews.com
Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival Is Saturday In Pierceton
PIERCETON — The annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, in Brower Park and the Old Train Depot, both located in downtown Pierceton. The festival will begin with a 5K Run/Walk with registration from 8–8:40 a.m. with the run/walk starting at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $25. The race will begin and end at Brower Park.
inkfreenews.com
BZA Denies Variance For Group Home
WARSAW – A variance to allow for a not-for-profit’s group home for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in an Industrial-2 zoning district was denied by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals Monday night. Dawnna Plummer, founder and executive director of Beloved: Not Forgotten, petitioned for the...
inkfreenews.com
Local Working Group To Recommend County Natural Resource Priorities
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will be convening a Local Working Group at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the USDA Service Center, 217 E. Bell Drive, Warsaw. The SWCD monthly board meeting will immediately follow...
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Weaver — UPDATED
Jerry Weaver, 82, Milford died at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home in Milford. Owen Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Mary Thompson — UPDATED
Mary E. Thompson, 88, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Feb. 8, 1934. She married William “Bill” Thompson; he survives. She is also survived by three children, Laura Thompson, Natalie (Mike) Thompson Maenhout and James “Jim” (Caryn) Thompson; and four grandsons.
Times-Union Newspaper
LifeTouch Ministry Holds ‘Ungarage’ Sale
What brings over 500 people together on a very hot August morning?. How do you serve the people of the community with needed clothing and other items, over $2,000 worth of school supplies, lunches, haircuts, entertainment for their kids and gas and grocery cards?. Well, you offer everything for free....
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
inkfreenews.com
School Board Candidate Filing Ends Friday
WARSAW — School board candidate filing ends at noon Friday, Aug. 26. Here is the current list of those who have filed candidacy forms with the Kosciusko County Clerk’s Office. Tippecanoe Valley. District Three, Franklin Township, Kosciusko County. David P. Lash, Mentone. District Four, Henry Township, Fulton County.
inkfreenews.com
Chamber Welcomes Uniforms & More To Warsaw
WARSAW — David and Amy Shriner noticed quite a few of the customers visiting their store Uniforms & More in Fort Wayne were from Warsaw. So they opted to expand into town. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the business, located at 3620 Commerce Drive, on Monday, Aug. 22.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Community Schools Updates Open Swim Hours
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools will only have open swim on Mondays and Wednesdays for the 2022-23 school year. This will allow staff to properly care for and maintain the facility. WCS has also changed the pricing to single-day passes only, $4 for an individual and $10 for a...
panoramanow.com
Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule
The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
inkfreenews.com
John Parke
John D. Parke, 73, Wabash, died at 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Aperion Care, Marion. He was born March 23, 1949. John is survived by one stepson, Steven Smith, Wabash; one stepdaughter, Lori Ann Kassman, Illinois; three grandchildren; one brother, Robert Parke, Wabash; and one sister, Carol Leach, Wabash.
inkfreenews.com
Patsy Hamilton — UPDATED
Patsy R. Hamilton, 92, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her home in Warsaw, under hospice care with her family by her side. One of three children, Patsy was born April 1, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Helen Taylor. On Nov. 13, 1965, Patsy married Robert “Bob” Hamilton.
WANE-TV
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
22 WSBT
Marshall County community reacts to teenager death
The Argos community in shock after a tragic crash takes the life of a 17-year-old girl. Four others were hurt in the two-vehicle collision at US-31 at 18th Road in Marshall County Saturday afternoon. "I was breathless... my stomach dropped," says Mary Brown who lives in Marshall County and works...
inkfreenews.com
Fun For Children At Milford Public Library
MILFORD — As the school year is just beginning, don’t forget about all the fun activities for children at Milford Public Library. Right now in the children’s department, there is a fun “I Spy” bulletin board up for a fun “search and find” game at the library. Pick up a treasure hunt sheet from one of the library staff members and begin your search. Look high and look low because there are many fun things to spy on this interactive bulletin board. If you find all the hidden items, you can turn in your sheet for a prize.
inkfreenews.com
BMV Hearing Tuesday On Proposal To Close Nappanee Branch
NAPPANEE — Notification has been received from Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce that there will be a hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the proposal to close the Nappanee BMV Branch at 219 W. Market St. Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins stated the following, according to the chamber...
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Food Pantry Open To Help Those In Need
ETNA GREEN – The Etna Community Food Pantry is now available to help people in need of food after holding its grand opening Saturday. Cindy Hanes said she and Janelle Schmucker have been wanting to put together the food pantry for a long time. Josh Hartzell, of Etna Elevator, was able to get Hanes and Schmucker together and they “all had a big meeting” and decided to open the food pantry in the parking lot at Etna Elevator, 120 N. Walnut St., Etna Green.
wfft.com
DeKalb County plans to increase vehicle license fees for folks who drive a horse and buggy
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) — Free vehicle license fees may become a thing of the past for people who travel by horse and buggy. The DeKalb County Commissioners plan to increase the license fees for horse-drawn buggies and trailers to $250 a year. If folks own more than one, they...
