MILFORD — As the school year is just beginning, don’t forget about all the fun activities for children at Milford Public Library. Right now in the children’s department, there is a fun “I Spy” bulletin board up for a fun “search and find” game at the library. Pick up a treasure hunt sheet from one of the library staff members and begin your search. Look high and look low because there are many fun things to spy on this interactive bulletin board. If you find all the hidden items, you can turn in your sheet for a prize.

MILFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO