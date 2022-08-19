ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of Massachusetts. This alert is in effect for West central Worcester County in central Massachusetts, Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts, Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts, Central Hampden County in western Massachusetts until 4:15 p.m.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Strong thunderstorms affect parts of Cape Cod

For the second day in a row flooding is occurring across part of Cape Cod as too much of a good thing comes too fast. Bourne firefighters responded to several reports of flooded basements. Bourne Police posted this photo of flooding in the Shore Road area:. The evening commute on...
ENVIRONMENT
WCVB

Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod

EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
EASTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility

Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘No Orange Line service, use your helicopter’: Fake MBTA signs spring up in Boston during train shutdown

“No Orange Line service, have your limousine driver pick you up early.”. None of these suggestions purportedly from the MBTA are real. But in the early days of a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line — which has Bostononians commuting across town on shuttle buses, bikes and foot — all of these messages have appeared on fake signs posted outside shuttered train stations.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island

Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
WARREN, RI
MassLive.com

GoFundMe set up for victims of Mattapoisett Boatyard fire

After a major fire destroyed buildings, cars and boats at injured at least one person at a boat yard in Mattapoisett on Friday, a GoFundMe has been set up to help those affected by the incident. David Horne, who described himself as a “lifelong friend” of Mattapoisett Boatyard, set up...
