KTRE
Reaction to Missouri's school library book ban
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man barricaded himself in a home...
KTRE
Blake Holland reports on residential damage in Winona
KTRE
Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large tire fire has gotten out of control on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. It is north of Hwy 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer. According to a responder at the scene, one firefighter is injured and EMS is headed to the scene.
KTRE
Longview Parks And Rec
More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. KTRE’s Avery Gorman Speaks to the CEO of Tharseo place, Jenny Neilson. Tharseo Place was originally known as Light of the Pines. They are a local nonprofit that helps young women who are victims, or could be victims, of human trafficking.
KTRE
Canton Flooding Follow Up
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner. Judge Keith Wright said it is important for the county to cover the fees for any county-elected official who is sued in their official capacity. Trinity County commissioners vote to move forward on temporary jail. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Trinity County...
KTRE
Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
KTRE
Storm brings damage to Winona area
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a confirmed tornado this morning. Viewer video taken by Garrett Harroff shows the confirmed tornado as it moved into the Winona area. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that...
KTRE
Severe Weather Recap
