ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Reaction to Missouri's school library book ban

Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man barricaded himself in a home...
MISSOURI STATE
KTRE

Blake Holland reports on residential damage in Winona

KTRE’s Avery Gorman Speaks to the CEO of Tharseo place, Jenny Neilson. Tharseo Place was originally known as Light of the Pines. They are a local nonprofit that helps young women who are victims, or could be victims, of human trafficking. Hussey Circle storm damage in Winona. Updated: 6...
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Longview Parks And Rec

More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. KTRE’s Avery Gorman Speaks to the CEO of Tharseo place, Jenny Neilson. Tharseo Place was originally known as Light of the Pines. They are a local nonprofit that helps young women who are victims, or could be victims, of human trafficking.
WINONA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
Canton, TX
Sports
KTRE

Canton Flooding Follow Up

Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner. Judge Keith Wright said it is important for the county to cover the fees for any county-elected official who is sued in their official capacity. Trinity County commissioners vote to move forward on temporary jail. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Trinity County...
CANTON, TX
KTRE

Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Storm brings damage to Winona area

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a confirmed tornado this morning. Viewer video taken by Garrett Harroff shows the confirmed tornado as it moved into the Winona area. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that...
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Severe Weather Recap

More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, details for Broughton Park. Parks Board Member Steve Crane says Broughton will be a bigger facility with a lot more amenities, and he feels the higher cost is worth it.
WINONA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy