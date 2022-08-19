Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Little Leaguer Continues Improvement, Skull Flap to be Replaced Before Leaving
DANVILLE – 12-year-old Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is staying at Geisinger for another week, but for good reason as he continues rapid improvement. Oliverson’s team of doctors at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday morning they determined Easton has improved enough to have the procedure to replace his skull flap later this week. The hospital hopes of a potential discharge to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to take place early next week. When the boy is discharged, Geisinger says he’ll still likely be flown back in a medical airplane.
