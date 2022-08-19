Read full article on original website
Related
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION AT INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 627 AND DANIEL DRIVE IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (August 23, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, Richmond, received a call just after 8:15 A.M. this morning of a two vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene. The...
wdrb.com
Frankfort artist creates collection of presidential heads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drinks are cold, the street performers are doing their thing, and although Independence Day was more than a month ago, the vibe on West Broadway in Kentucky's capitol is still kind of patriotic. "We've got a little piece of history right here," artist Rhonda Graves...
wymt.com
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Grief counselors were busy at a central Kentucky middle school Monday. Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12. The loss is being felt all over the Mercer County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Lexington nurse suspended, charged with murder in May death of elderly patient
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky nurse has been indicted for murder in the death of an elderly patient at a Lexington hospital. Court records show Eyvette Hunter, 52, is accused of "unlawfully causing the death of James Morris by intentional medical maltreatment." Lexington Police said Morris was a...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. after suspicious activity at the Midway was reported. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they saw the chaos unfold in real-time. “It was...
wdrb.com
Lawmakers question JCPS superintendent about student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools spent time in Frankfort on Tuesday answering questions about the district's new student assignment plan. Dr. Mary Pollio highlighted key points he hopes the upcoming change can address. The new student assignment plan is set to begin next school...
Head-on collision kills man in Madison County
MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County. Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
WKYT 27
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
wymt.com
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
WKYT 27
Recovery Café Lexington holds rally and march to bring awareness to equal housing.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike St. John is a recovery advocate, and he shared his experience to help others change theirs. His sobriety clean date is June 1st, 2016. He said since that day six years ago, he has been helping those in need. “Homelessness is a part of my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
A family’s fight: Winchester mom speaks out on experience with child with rare medical condition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Winchester baby suffering from a life-threatening medical condition is alright thanks to modern medicine. Now, her mom is giving her best advice for parents going through similar experiences with their children. Maisyn Clem was born in May 2021, the youngest of four children in...
foxlexington.com
Housing is a Human Right advocacy rally held in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In Fayette County last year, more than 1,700 people experienced homelessness. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there were over 2 million housing units across the Bluegrass, this meaning households and apartment units. According to the Homeless and Housing...
clayconews.com
Former Manchester Man Charged on Clay Arrest Warrant in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (August 23, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Troy Junior Wagers, JR age 37 of Corbin early Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at approximately 2:37 AM. The arrest occurred off West Cumberland...
WTVQ
Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
WTVQ
Child and Adult Care Food Program eligibility guidelines revised
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set new income eligibility guidelines to participate in free or reduced-price meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for 2022-23. The CACFP provides meals and snacks for those attending childcare centers, daycare homes, Head Start programs, adult day cares, homeless shelters and afterschool programs, according to a press release. The program also works to establish positive eating habits at early stages of development; reduces future healthcare and education costs by encouraging proper early development; and provides training and support of local center personnel.
WKYT 27
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
Comments / 0