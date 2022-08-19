ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort artist creates collection of presidential heads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drinks are cold, the street performers are doing their thing, and although Independence Day was more than a month ago, the vibe on West Broadway in Kentucky's capitol is still kind of patriotic. "We've got a little piece of history right here," artist Rhonda Graves...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Grief counselors were busy at a central Kentucky middle school Monday. Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12. The loss is being felt all over the Mercer County...
wdrb.com

Lawmakers question JCPS superintendent about student assignment plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools spent time in Frankfort on Tuesday answering questions about the district's new student assignment plan. Dr. Mary Pollio highlighted key points he hopes the upcoming change can address. The new student assignment plan is set to begin next school...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Head-on collision kills man in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County. Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing woman found in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
News Break
Politics
foxlexington.com

Housing is a Human Right advocacy rally held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In Fayette County last year, more than 1,700 people experienced homelessness. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there were over 2 million housing units across the Bluegrass, this meaning households and apartment units. According to the Homeless and Housing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Child and Adult Care Food Program eligibility guidelines revised

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set new income eligibility guidelines to participate in free or reduced-price meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for 2022-23. The CACFP provides meals and snacks for those attending childcare centers, daycare homes, Head Start programs, adult day cares, homeless shelters and afterschool programs, according to a press release. The program also works to establish positive eating habits at early stages of development; reduces future healthcare and education costs by encouraging proper early development; and provides training and support of local center personnel.
FRANKFORT, KY
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY

