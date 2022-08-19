Read full article on original website
Related
Jules Kounde named in Barcelona squad for Man City friendly
Jules Kounde is in Barcelona's squad for the ALS friendly against Man City but still isn't registered to play in La Liga.
Club America earn historic 7-0 win over Cruz Azul
Club America made history on Saturday night, triumphing 7-0 over Cruz Azul to mark the biggest victory over their rival.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Barcelona want to host all UWCL games at Camp Nou
Barcelona have plans to host all of their Women's Champions League games at Camp Nou.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lille 1-7 PSG: Mbappe nets hat-trick as Les Parisiens rack up the goals again
PSG thrashed Lille in their latest Ligue 1 win, with a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe.
Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash
Mohamed Salah admits his excitement ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Matthijs de Ligt & Sadio Mane score in rout
Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Matthijs de Ligt & Sadio Mane score in rout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cruz Azul parts ways with head coach Diego Aguirre following 7-0 loss against Club America
Cruz Azul has fired head coach Diego Aguirre following the historic 7-0 loss against rivals Club America on Saturday night at the Azteca stadium.
Trevoh Chalobah: Inter & Roma rivalling Premier League interest in Chelsea defender
Inter & Roma have joined the pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
Nottingham Forest hold talks over Sergio Reguilon loan
Nottingham Forest have held talks with Tottenham over a deal to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan.
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Red Devils earn stunning win
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
Thomas Tuchel explains plan to integrate Cesare Casadei at Chelsea
Cesare Casadei: Thomas Tuchel has spoken about how Chelsea plan to integrate teenager after transfer from Inter.
Carabao Cup 2022-2023: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Carabao Cup draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round.
Erik ten Hag admits 'joy' at Man Utd victory over Liverpool
Erik ten Hag reacts to Man Utd's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Real Madrid to have increased Bernabeu capacity for opening home game of 2022/23 season
Real Madrid will have an increased capacity at the Bernabeu for their first home game of the 2022/23 season.
UEFA・
Raphael Varane reveals excitement at reunion with 'warrior' Casemiro
Raphael Varane has opened up on his elation that former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro has joined Manchester United.
Chelsea hold talks with AC Milan over Rafael Leao
Chelsea have held talks with AC Milan over forward Rafael Leao.
Damion Lowe labels Inter Miami 'top team' after 2-1 triumph over Toronto FC
Inter Miami triumphed 2-1 over Toronto FC on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Jean Mota and Ariel Lassiter propelled the team to fifth place on the Eastern Conference table. The South Florida side now stands undefeated in their last five games, coming back after a turbulent start...
90min
790
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0