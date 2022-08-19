Read full article on original website
It’s Official: School Board Votes to Tear Down This Tyler, TX Middle School
Recently, the Tyler, TX Independent School District Board voted unanimously to demolish a middle school that opened in 1962. Back when I was in middle school, I succumbed to the urging of my father to attempt to play sports despite my innate understanding that I was perhaps better suited to theatre and dance classes. However, I did enjoy the game of basketball, generally. So I decided to give it a shot.
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage
The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
westcentralsbest.com
First Monday Canton Flooded
Canton, Tx - Many people all over Louisiana and Texas go to Canton, Tx to visit all one of the largest flea markets in the area. The original First Monday Trade Days was started in the 1850s on the streets of downtown Canton. It has grown into an over 12 acre, 500 plus vendor event every month. Today however, it is underwater. Days of rain in the area resulted in a couple of feet of water at the grounds. Photos like the ones above have been posted all over social media of the flooding in the area. As of now, the website still has the next event scheduled for September 1st through the 4th. No more details are available at this time. Local authorities are asking for people to slow down when driving in the area to avoid any further damage to the area.
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
Wondering What The Old Ethan Allen Building Is Going To Be? We Know!
The building that once housed an Ethan Allen furniture store in Tyler, Texas is now undergoing a massive facelift. During my twenty-five-plus years living here in Tyler, I have never seen the doors on this building open, that is until I was driving by it one day in July. I was shocked!
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
KHOU
Storms lead to record flooding in Dallas; tornado rips through town near Tyler
Heavy rain flooded areas in Dallas on Monday (August 22) submerging roads and entire neighborhoods. A confirmed tornado tore through a town near Tyler, Texas.
KTRE
Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.
Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
dmagazine.com
Check out This Wild Video of the Trinity River
Lay your eyes on the video below posted by Daniel Alvarez (aka @TornadoManDan, whom you should follow). Here’s what happened in just 18 hours. And then imagine trying to drive on the Trinity Tollroad.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Dallas Observer
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
Tornado reported near Winona High School
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top radio stations to listen to when driving around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Nowadays, everyone is listening to their playlists or a podcast when driving around town, but don’t forget there are some top-tier radio stations that provide a great listen during your morning/afternoon commute or whenever you’re riding around town!. The radio is something people of...
KTRE
Winona residents feeling aftereffects of storm, tornado
Kilgore ISD school board approves Guardian Plan allowing some staff to conceal carry on campus. Kilgore ISD Superintendent, Andy Baker, says those interested in participating will need to meet the prerequisites to be considered. Storm brings damage to Winona area. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More details on the tornado...
nypressnews.com
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
19-year-old opens fire at Wendy's after 'unhappy with order,' Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Wendy’s after being unhappy with an order, Frisco police say. Christian Ellis, of Glenn Heights, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, the Frisco Police Department says.
