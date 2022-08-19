ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIFI Local News 8

Police cancel endangered missing person alert

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vtAp_0hNyS5Wt00

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 3:50 p.m. Idaho State Police said members of the public spotted Hammond, and he has been located safely.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr.

Hammond has Alzheimers and is possibly trying to head to Roseville, California or Greenville, South Carolina.

Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt, black sweatpants, a loose fitting silver Rolex watch and gold aviator type glasses. He uses a walker, but it was not with him.

Officials say he has fresh surgical sites on his forehead.

He was last seen driving a 2013 Black Mercedes 350 with California plates 6YHH978.

If you have any information, contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at 208-454-7531 or call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10B9ds_0hNyS5Wt00

The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
HAILEY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
FRUITLAND, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Idaho State Police#South Carolina#Local News 8
FOX40

12-year-old girl found after being missing for several hours

Update: As of 4:24 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department, Ustimchuk has been safely located. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Aug. 22nd. Angela Ustimchuk was last seen near Martin Luther King Boulevard and 21st Avenue in Sacramento. She was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastidahonews.com

2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills

BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Fox40

1 person fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that during a robbery incident a person confronted the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. According to police, the suspect left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Idaho8.com

3 new fires in Boise area

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
kmvt

Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday, following weeks in the reservoir. The Ada County marine patrol deputies recovered the body of a 46-year-old man who was last seen swimming on July 31. Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides sonar services, spotted...
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho

In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
BOISE, ID
FOX40

Thousands of marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In August the Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant to allow the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to seize thousands of cannabis plants. According to a Facebook post from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was for the illegal cannabis cultivation around Farrell Ravine Way. The release said […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
95.7 KEZJ

Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy