CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 3:50 p.m. Idaho State Police said members of the public spotted Hammond, and he has been located safely.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr.

Hammond has Alzheimers and is possibly trying to head to Roseville, California or Greenville, South Carolina.

Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt, black sweatpants, a loose fitting silver Rolex watch and gold aviator type glasses. He uses a walker, but it was not with him.

Officials say he has fresh surgical sites on his forehead.

He was last seen driving a 2013 Black Mercedes 350 with California plates 6YHH978.

If you have any information, contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at 208-454-7531 or call 911.

The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8 .