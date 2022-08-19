Read full article on original website
Monica Crowley: Fauci And Other Health Officials Leveraged The COVID Pandemic For Their Own Purposes
Host of the “Monica Crowley Podcast” and former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share her thoughts on Dr. Fauci announcing that he is going to retire at the end of the year. “Anthony Fauci is going to retire...
CDC Director Walensky says agency 'didn't reliably deliver' during pandemic, outlines change: 'Learned a lot'
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged on Tuesday that the nation's leading public health agency fell short in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, outlining sweeping changes that will make the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention better positioned to respond to emerging health threats in the future. Walensky last week...
FOXBusiness
Former acting CDC director: America needs a public health agency that they can trust and respect
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, former acting CDC director Dr. Richard Besser broke down the miscalculations made by the CDC throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. DR. RICHARD BESSER: We as a nation need to have a public health agency that we trust, that we listen to, that we...
Fauci's biggest critics hint at the reason for his December retirement: 'trying to get out of Dodge'
Two of Dr. Anthony Fauci's biggest critics are sounding off on his announced retirement, vowing that him leaving his government position wouldn't stop investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his involvement in research funding at the Wuhan lab that many say is where the virus originated.
NBC Chicago
Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic
As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
Washington Examiner
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds
If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
A new study suggests that with the evolution of mutant strains, the mean incubation period of COVID-19 decreased gradually from five days for cases caused by the Alpha variant to 3.42 days for the Omicron variant.
Exercising just 20 minutes a day can substantially lower your risk of getting COVID-19 or developing severe illness
Regular physical activity is associated with a lower risk for getting COVID-19 and developing severe illness, new research suggests. Engaging in physical activity consistently is associated with a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death, according to a new study published Monday in The British Journal of Sports Medicine.
ajmc.com
COVID-19 Is at Peak Infectiousness for 5 Days After Symptom Onset
A recent cohort study found that two-thirds of patients could transmit SARS-CoV-2 at 5 days since their symptoms began; the median infectiousness duration in the sample was 5 days. A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that up to two-thirds of patients with COVID-19 could transmit the virus...
Dr. Anthony Fauci will retire in December but after COVID craziness Congress must hold him accountable
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Biden's medical adviser and the highest paid bureaucrat on the federal government’s payroll, announced Monday that he will be stepping down in December after 50 years of bleeding the American taxpayers dry. Dr. Fauci is the...
MedicalXpress
Those suffering from autoimmune diseases require a third coronavirus vaccination
Many patients suffering from an autoimmune disease such as rheumatism, ulcerative colitis or psoriasis must take medicine that affects their immune system. As the immune system also determines the effectiveness of vaccinations, some of those suffering from autoimmune diseases wonder whether it is safe for them to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 without incurring any complications as a direct result of the vaccine, and whether the vaccine will be just as effective and offer them protection for the same period as time as healthy people.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Show COVID-19 Becomes Infectious When Symptoms are Present
Investigators report that while lateral flow tests do not detect the start of infectiousness well, they can identify individuals who will not infect others and can safely leave isolation. In individuals who develop symptoms of COVID-19, the majority are not infectious before symptoms develop, but two-thirds are still infectious 5...
WebMD
COVID Incubation Periods Have Fallen Over Time
Aug. 23, 2022 – The incubation period from infection to symptoms or a first positive COVID-19 test has decreased as the coronavirus has evolved, dropping from 5 days to 3.5 days, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. With the Alpha variant, the incubation period was...
Fentanyl deaths overwhelm US morgues
CHICAGO – America's fentanyl epidemic has gotten so bad that some morgues are running out of room. From 6,000 synthetic opioid deaths in 2015, to a major jump to more than 63,0000 in 2021, fentanyl is the biggest factor. Coroner’s offices across the country say it’s tough to keep...
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccine mandates for nursing home staff effective
In the summer of 2021, states began announcing COVID vaccine mandates for nursing home staff as a strategy to improve vaccination rates and help control COVID infections in nursing homes. The mandates came with concerns about whether the requirement would lead to further staffing shortages if employees chose to leave their jobs rather than comply.
contagionlive.com
Our Price for Not Aiming Higher: Long COVID Is Here to Stay
Guest author Seth Lederman, MD, calls Long COVID "one of the most pressing global health threats I have seen since fighting HIV/AIDS." As COVID-19 headlines ebb and flow in the United States, the virus keeps charging forward. Cases and hospitalizations are rising again in most states, and researchers are tracking...
MedicalXpress
An apple a day on doctors' orders keeps ill health away
Fresh fruit and vegetables prescribed by doctors could be an effective way to improve the health of Australians with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published today in the Journal of Nutrition. Researchers at The George Institute for Global Health and UNSW Sydney found that people with type...
Former Planned Parenthood president explains why she will not be masking her kids this school year
In a major about-face, former Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana S. Wen explained in a Tuesday piece for The Washington Post that she and her family have moved past severe COVID-19 restrictions. Last fall on CNN, Wen was still saying that masks serve as a "very powerful layer of protection"...
MedCity News
An audiologist’s take on the news that OTC hearing aids are on their way to consumers
Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids herald a new golden age for consumer access and affordability and will lead to improvements in technology innovation and public health outcomes in the coming years. Consumers and hearing healthcare providers alike are uniquely positioned to benefit from this new finalized OTC rule. While nothing can replace the high-touch, hands on service delivery of a skilled licensed professional, OTC hearing aids will provide much needed relief to tens of millions of un- and under-served Americans suffering from perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss currently with limited and expensive options to treat their perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss.
