ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
NBC Chicago

Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic

As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children

Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
EDUCATION
Fortune

COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds

If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Siegel
ajmc.com

COVID-19 Is at Peak Infectiousness for 5 Days After Symptom Onset

A recent cohort study found that two-thirds of patients could transmit SARS-CoV-2 at 5 days since their symptoms began; the median infectiousness duration in the sample was 5 days. A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that up to two-thirds of patients with COVID-19 could transmit the virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Those suffering from autoimmune diseases require a third coronavirus vaccination

Many patients suffering from an autoimmune disease such as rheumatism, ulcerative colitis or psoriasis must take medicine that affects their immune system. As the immune system also determines the effectiveness of vaccinations, some of those suffering from autoimmune diseases wonder whether it is safe for them to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 without incurring any complications as a direct result of the vaccine, and whether the vaccine will be just as effective and offer them protection for the same period as time as healthy people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
pharmacytimes.com

Study Results Show COVID-19 Becomes Infectious When Symptoms are Present

Investigators report that while lateral flow tests do not detect the start of infectiousness well, they can identify individuals who will not infect others and can safely leave isolation. In individuals who develop symptoms of COVID-19, the majority are not infectious before symptoms develop, but two-thirds are still infectious 5...
SCIENCE
WebMD

COVID Incubation Periods Have Fallen Over Time

Aug. 23, 2022 – The incubation period from infection to symptoms or a first positive COVID-19 test has decreased as the coronavirus has evolved, dropping from 5 days to 3.5 days, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. With the Alpha variant, the incubation period was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fentanyl deaths overwhelm US morgues

CHICAGO – America's fentanyl epidemic has gotten so bad that some morgues are running out of room. From 6,000 synthetic opioid deaths in 2015, to a major jump to more than 63,0000 in 2021, fentanyl is the biggest factor. Coroner’s offices across the country say it’s tough to keep...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID vaccine mandates for nursing home staff effective

In the summer of 2021, states began announcing COVID vaccine mandates for nursing home staff as a strategy to improve vaccination rates and help control COVID infections in nursing homes. The mandates came with concerns about whether the requirement would lead to further staffing shortages if employees chose to leave their jobs rather than comply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
contagionlive.com

Our Price for Not Aiming Higher: Long COVID Is Here to Stay

Guest author Seth Lederman, MD, calls Long COVID "one of the most pressing global health threats I have seen since fighting HIV/AIDS." As COVID-19 headlines ebb and flow in the United States, the virus keeps charging forward. Cases and hospitalizations are rising again in most states, and researchers are tracking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

An apple a day on doctors' orders keeps ill health away

Fresh fruit and vegetables prescribed by doctors could be an effective way to improve the health of Australians with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published today in the Journal of Nutrition. Researchers at The George Institute for Global Health and UNSW Sydney found that people with type...
NUTRITION
MedCity News

An audiologist’s take on the news that OTC hearing aids are on their way to consumers

Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids herald a new golden age for consumer access and affordability and will lead to improvements in technology innovation and public health outcomes in the coming years. Consumers and hearing healthcare providers alike are uniquely positioned to benefit from this new finalized OTC rule. While nothing can replace the high-touch, hands on service delivery of a skilled licensed professional, OTC hearing aids will provide much needed relief to tens of millions of un- and under-served Americans suffering from perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss currently with limited and expensive options to treat their perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss.
HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

781K+
Followers
176K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy